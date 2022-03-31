Best Star Wars merchandise and gifts to buy

Star Wars may be taking a break from the big screen, but there's still plenty going on in the galaxy far, far away.

With so much to sick our teeth into on the small screen, there's surely no better time to get some of the best Star Wars gifts and merchandise on offer to celebrate the epic franchise.

Read on to see what bags, clothes and collectibles we've found for you – or the Star Wars fans in your life.

Best merchandise and gifts for Star Wars fans

Star Wars Year by Year: A Visual History book

Best for: Reliving and relearning about the entire saga.

If you're a Star Wars aficionado you may think you know it all already, but this hardcover book really digs deep on the history of the franchise - from its early origins and development, right the way through to the all-encompassing toys, theme parks and video games that we see today.

Even if you do know it all already, the stunning visuals will be worth returning to time and again, and with this new edition only coming out last year, it's almost fully up to date.

Luke Skywalker Red 5 LEGO Helmet

Best for: Giving yourself a LEGO challenge you can show off.

Star Wars now has a collection of LEGO helmets which come with their own display stands, so make sure you complete the set with Luke Skywalker's Red 5 helmet.

Made up of 675 pieces, the helmet is great for sprucing up your display cabinet while also giving yourself a LEGO building test along the way.

Rebel Classic Smartwatch Strap

Best for: Accessorising to show your rebel pride.

If you're looking to freshen up your smartwatch, look no further than this strap featuring the classic rebel crest. The strap also features an X Wing on the inside of the band and is made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, meaning it's tough and durable but also feels smooth to wear.

The bright orange means it's both stylish and stands out, showing off your Star Wars love everywhere you go.

Lightsaber Heat Change Coffee Mug

Best for: Giving yourself a lightsaber lesson while drinking a hot brew.

Every time you're making a tea or coffee make sure to keep an eye on this mug as you use it, because the boiling water will bring up a bright, colourful design with all the different lightsabers seen across the series.

From Darth Vader's red saber to Luke's blue one, how many can you remember on sight?

Star Wars Episode I - VI 2000 piece Jigsaw

Best for: Piecing together all parts of the Star Wars universe.

This doozy of a jigsaw puzzle is crammed full of Star Wars characters and ships from across the original and prequel trilogy. As you piece it together see if you can name them all!

It might take you some time, mind - with 2,000 pieces to work through this is no mean feat, and should keep you going for a long time.

Star Wars Large Darth Vader, Storm Trooper Backpack

Best for: Carrying all your other Star Wars merch around town.

If you're reading through this list and wondering how you're going to carry all this kit around town, down worry - with this large backpack, we've got you covered.

Emblazoned with a black and white design full of Death Stars, Darth Vader and Storm Troopers, turn a little to the dark side while also utilising this practical bag that's great for both kids and adults.

Boba Fett Dressing Gown

Best for: Relaxing as your favourite Bounty Hunter.

Boba Fett's armour may not be right what you jump to when you think of comfort, but this cosy dressing gown will change all that.

Extra warm with both a belt and a hood (which sports Boba's iconic helmet design), the gown is 100% polyester and sure to be a must-have for those working from home days.

Ahsoka Funko POP

Best for: Displaying your love for the Clone Wars and Mandalorian favourite.

Your Funko POP! collection may be full to the brim by now, but if there's space for just one more make it this Ahsoka figure from The Mandalorian season 2.

The fan-favourite character is set to have her own spin-off show soon, meaning now is the perfect time to make Ahsoka Tano part of your display.

Star Wars: A New Hope Vintage T-Shirt

Best for: Dressing to impress.

Take it right back to the beginning with this faded, retro T-Shirt. Displaying one of the original posters for Star Wars (or A New Hope as it's been retroactively dubbed), this tee comes in four different colours with sizes for men, women and children.

It's one of the most iconic posters of all time, so you really can't go wrong as you wear the eye-popping design.

Stormtrooper Canvas Wall Art

Best for: Sprucing up your interior design, Star Wars-style.

This ultra-cool stormtrooper wall art is sure to be a conversation starter when you have friends over. With its combination of blacks, whites and greys, it will work perfectly for almost any wall space, with the print on a solid pine frame in multiple different sizes.

If your wall art is meant to show off who you are and make a statement, this will help to display your Star Wars devotion in eye-popping fashion.

The latest Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to Disney Plus on 25th May. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

For more news, interviews and features, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi hub or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.