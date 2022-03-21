From LEGO sets inspired by engineering marvels, to those inspired by classic sitcoms — yes, there is a 'Friends' LEGO set coming up — there is something for everyone. Plus, some of these sets are ideal for adults and children to enjoy together, like the LEGO chess set below.

LEGO offers a huge range of construction toys, with more and more themes and creations on offer. Increasingly, the iconic Danish toy brand offers sets aimed at adults too, rather than offering products solely with children in mind. So, if there's a LEGO fan in your life, whatever their age, there are some fantastic gifts out there.

So, read on for inspiration for the LEGO-lover in your life, with a wide range of gifts on offer for every budget.

Best LEGO gifts to buy for adults in 2022

LEGO Seinfeld

Yes, you read that right. A LEGO Seinfeld set exists. So, if you're looking for a gift for a Seinfeld fan, this is a fantastically fun option.

With 1326 pieces, it will take some putting together and depicts the sitcom's iconic set, complete with lighting rigs and a separate stand-up stage.

Buy LEGO Seinfeld set for £69.99 at LEGO

LEGO Friends Central Perk set

For sitcom fans who love LEGO, this is an ideal gift. Build the iconic Central Perk set, from Friends, complete with Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther — in LEGO form!

The set includes 1079 pieces, so for £49.99, you'll be getting a set that takes some time to build and portrays one of the most iconic US sitcoms of all time.

Buy LEGO Friends Central Perk set for £49.99 at John Lewis

LEGO Old Trafford — Manchester United

This LEGO model of Manchester United's historic home ground, Old Trafford, is an ideal gift for football fans. It's a challenge to build too, with 3898 pieces in total.

Known by fans as 'the Theatre of Dreams', Old Trafford has been the club's home since 1910 and played host to numerous league and cup-winning Manchester United teams.

Buy LEGO Old Trafford for £244.99 at LEGO

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

The AT-AT combat vehicle is one of the most iconic inventions of the Star Wars universe. Now, you can get your own in LEGO!

At £699.99 it's one of the priciest LEGO sets going, but it's made up of 6785 pieces and offers minute detail.

Buy LEGO Star Wars AT-AT for £699.99 at LEGO

Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet

Another ideal gift for Star Wars fans, this LEGO replica of Luke Skywalker's 'Red Five' helmet brings one of the most memorable moments of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope to life.

Luke dons the helmet and takes up the callsign 'Red Five', newly vacated by an X-Wing pilot who was killed in action, in order to join the rebel assault on the Death Star. His involvement proves vital and one of the stand-out moments of the Star Wars universe takes place. Now, you can pay tribute to an iconic moment from cinema history, with this LEGO version of Luke's helmet.

Buy Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet for £54.99 at LEGO

Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Who, you gonna call? LEGO Ghostbusters...? This LEGO version of the famous ECTO-1 is made up of 2352 pieces and offers plenty of customisable fun.

Based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor, the ECTO-1 stars in Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2 and Ghostbusters Afterlife. It's one of the most well-known cinematic vehicles going and this LEGO version is sure to be a hit with fans.

Buy LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 for £174.99 at LEGO

LEGO Harry Potter 'Hogwarts Moment: Defence Class'

If you're a film buff —or shopping for one — but you want a more affordable LEGO gift, then this LEGO Harry Potter set might do the trick.

Once built, it depicts Harry and Hermione in a memorable 'Defence Against the Dark Arts' class, with teacher 'Mad Eye Moody'. This is a key moment in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Moody is a key character in this entry to the Harry Potter series and in the film he's played by Brendan Gleeson.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Defence Class for £24.99 at LEGO

LEGO Creator 10265 Expert Ford Mustang Collector's Car

This intricate LEGO version of the iconic 1960s Ford Mustang is a beautiful model that's a challenge to build. If you're looking for a gift for the petrol-head in your life, then this could be it!

Combining the iconic styling of Ford's fastback sports car, with the challenging yet addictive feeling of LEGO building.

Buy LEGO Creator Ford Mustang for £124.99 at John Lewis

LEGO Grand Piano

This amazingly complex grand piano model from LEGO shows off immense detail. When constructed, the inner workings of the piano are amazingly accurate and the piano can actually be played, with the help of an app.

Each of the 25 keys is connected to its own hammer within the piano and there's a piano stool too — though it won't be big enough for you to sit on.

Buy LEGO Grand Piano for £309.99 at LEGO

LEGO Vespa 125

An icon of Italian style unites with an icon of Danish toy-making. This LEGO 125cc Vespa rocks the instantly recognisable sixties styling and is a joy to build. It's hugely detailed too, right down to the kickstand and the engine. Altogether it's 1106 pieces, so it'll get your brain into gear too during assembly.

Buy LEGO Vespa 125 for £89.99 at LEGO

LEGO 'Big Message Board'

This 'Big Message Board' from LEGO is a nice alternative to that whiteboard, or chalkboard — or just piece of paper — that you leave notices on, in your kitchen. Sure, it probably takes a little while longer but it's colourful, creative and great fun. It's good for displays too.

Buy LEGO Big Message Board for £34.99 at LEGO

LEGO chess set

This is a LEGO gift that appeals to all ages. From chess champions to novices and learners it's a great opportunity to build — and then play — a full game of chess.

Chess is a fantastic game for developing logical thinking and mental agility, so building and playing this set is a great way to give your mind a workout in a fun, accessible way.

Buy LEGO Chess set for £45.99 at LEGO

LEGO-compatible 'build-on-brick' mug

While this isn't actually a LEGO product, it is compatible with the company's bricks and it's a very affordable and customisable option.

One moment you'll be sipping your coffee, the next you're building your masterpiece and at under £20, this is a good gift for any occasion.

Buy Daymoo Mug for £14.95 at Amazon

LEGO D11 CAT Bulldozer (remote controlled)

For those with a penchant for engineering, construction, science and machinery, this LEGO D11 CAT bulldozer set is the ideal gift. It's a little on the expensive side, but it's high on detail and — once constructed — the model works as a remote control vehicle, complete with a movable blade and more eye-catching features.

It's made up of an amazing 3854 pieces, so building this will take time and any would-be builder will have to apply themselves! It's one of LEGO's most sophisticated sets.

Buy LEGO D11 CAT Bulldozer for £320 at John Lewis

