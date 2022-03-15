Best gaming gifts and merchandise to buy

And gaming is more popular than ever with so many options out there for people now - even just with the free to play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone .

Christmas may have been and gone for another year, but that does not mean that there are no reasons to buy gifts on the way - even if those gifts are for yourself.

Read on for a list of the best gaming merch you can purchase right now.

Best merchandise and gifts for gaming fans

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

Best for: The collectors amongst us

This LEGO set may be pricey, but it is hard to argue that it is not worth every penny as this replica of the original Nintendo console will be the prized possession of any gamer!

Here is the official description to show just how great this really is: "The brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. The console comes with a buildable retro TV, featuring a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen, plus an action brick to scan with LEGO Mario so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups just like in the Super Mario Bros. game."

Buy LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System from LEGO

Paladone Playstation PS5 Icons Light

Best for: Lighting up a room in style

Light up your room or office in style with these lights that are perfect for any gamer that loves their PlayStation.

They give off a decent amount of light too so they are the perfect mood setter to switch on when you start playing.

Buy the Paladone Playstation PS5 Icons Light from Amazon

Xbox Series X mini-fridge

Best for: Keeping your drinks cool while you play your favourite games

While still up for pre-order, we imagine this will fly off of the virtual shelf once it launches - especially with the warmer months rolling in which will make it the perfect time to buy a mini fridge.

Designed to look like the Xbox Series X, this will keep your drinks chilled while you yourself are chilling with a game!

Buy the Xbox fridge from GAME

Roblox Backpack with Lunch Box

Best for: Anyone who wants to look cool while out and about

Starting with something from Roblox, one of the biggest things out there in the gaming world.

With this set you get a back pack, a lunch box and a pencil case - all of which are super stylish and will leave your child as the envy of the playground.

Buy the Roblox Backpack with Lunch Box from Amazon

Pokémon heat changing mug

Best for: Sipping tea while looking like a true Pokémon fan.

We love a good novelty mug here at the best of times, but make it a heat changing one and you have our full attention.

So imagine our excitement at seeing one that is not only Pokémon-related, but one that features the legend that is Pikachu no less!

Buy the Pokémon heat changing mug from GAME

Donkey Kong Plush

Best for: Fans of gaming characters looking cuter than ever!

You can't go wrong with a plush and there are a countless number of them out there to buy - and that's just ones that relate to the gaming world!

Here is one of the best we have seen, a Donkey Kong one that manages to look cool and sweet at the same time.

Buy the Donkey Kong Plush from GAME

POP Games Halo Master Chief

Best for: Those who love the man, the myth, the legend - the Master Chief (and Pop figures)

There are POP! figures out there for almost everything now and the gaming world is full of them - there are even multiple versions of the same character.

This Master Chief one is a must buy for us as just looking at the little fella makes us smile.

Buy the POP Games Halo Master Chief from GAME

LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course

Best for: Those who want to build their own world.

Back to both LEGO and Nintendo, we have the LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course which is sure to be a ton of fun for everyone!

There are 231 pieces in this set, so you will be kept busy - plus it makes recognisable Nintendo sounds too!

Buy the LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course from LEGO

Fortnite Reversible Bedding Duvet Cover

Best for: Those who dream of playing Fortnite

Your child can now sleep in style in this amazing bedding and as it is reversible, you can swap it about and change the style whenever you see fit!

Everyone’s favourite moves are here with this officially licensed Fortnite single duvet. Featuring your favourite emotes in a repeating pattern, this Fortnite duvet is the perfect addition to any Fortnite fan's bedroom. Reversible as well, meaning they get two great designs in one.

Buy the Fortnite Reversible Bedding Duvet Cover at Amazon

I Paused My Game to Be Here Pyjamas

Best for: Those who dream about gaming while sleeping

Just because it is bed time, it does not mean that you still can't represent the gaming world while heading off to the land of nod.

These stylish and quirky pyjama set will make turning off the console and going to bed that little easier!

Buy I Paused My Game to Be Here Pyjamas from Amazon

Paladone Xbox Icons Light

Best for: Xbox fans who need some added brightness

Remember that PlayStation light earlier on? Well, this is the Xbox version and it is just as stylish - we may even prefer it.

Like the Sony inspired version, this too kicks out a decent amount of light and is a great way to get your ambience right for a late night gaming session.

Buy the Paladone Xbox Icons Light from Amazon

