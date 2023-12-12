As for EastEnders, we've got all the dates, times and lowdown on the whole week below.

Read on as we delve right into the spoilers from 25th - 29th December 2023.

Christmas Day – Hour-long special at 9.45pm

Will Keanu wed Sharon? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Christmas fever is in full swing in Walford, as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) prepare to tie the knot.

But when Keanu's sister Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), now left all alone in the flat, pleads with him to put things right regarding his recent lies, he uninvites her to the wedding! Bernie goes to speak to Phil, who arrives at the ceremony just as the couple are about to say 'I do'. Will he stop the marriage from going ahead?

Elsewhere, Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) plan to flee Walford is thwarted, and there's tension between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Later, Sharon, Suki, Stacey, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) seek solace together at The Vic, but before long their lives are changed forever when a male character meets a fatal end...

Boxing Day – 35 minute episode at 8.25pm

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Six of EastEnders' much-loved matriarchs desperately try to cope with the fallout of what happened on Christmas Day.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) makes a return to The Vic for some overnight belongings, but George Knight (Colin Salmon) convinces her otherwise as they unknowingly avoid the chaos unfolding inside the pub.

Wednesday 27th December – 30 minute episode at 7.30pm

Whitney and Zack comfort Ashton. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The nightmare continues for The Six, while elsewhere, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is woken by little Ashton's cries after he's triggered by noises outside. She goes to console him, but there's tension between Whit and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as he struggles to bond with foster child Ashton.

Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) capitalises on the misfortune of another local business, planning to make some Boxing Day profits at The Albert as the Square reels in the wake of what's happened.

Thursday 28th December – 30 minute episode at 7.30pm

Reiss and Sonia chat about their future. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine returns from her mini break and is shocked to hear about the events of Christmas Day. One Walford resident overhears something she shouldn't, and she can't resist spreading the gossip far and wide!

Meanwhile, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) excitedly discuss their upcoming embryo transfer.

Friday 29th December – 30 minute episode at 7.30pm

Elaine forges ahead with a plan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Against Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight's (Francesca Henry) advice, Elaine forges ahead with a plan to bring the locals together. But emotions are running high and things don't go to plan.

Albert Square has been changed forever, but who has been killed, and who is the guilty party?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

