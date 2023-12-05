Does the EastEnders Christmas trailer confirm there's a seventh woman?
The bells are ringing out on Christmas Day.
As excitement builds for EastEnders' Christmas special, which will finally reveal who has been killed after months of speculation, fans have been poring over the full-length trailer released last night (4th December 2023).
In the heavily stylised clip, The Six members ominously think about how men have wronged them.
The camera goes from woman to woman, who all have an axe to grind around the Queen Vic.
Each woman is punctuated by a single ring from the Queen Vic's bell.
And then at the end, there's one more ring before the trailer ends.
While it could just be a dramatic trope for the trailer, this now means there are seven rings of the bell – and there are only six known women.
Does this point towards a seventh woman involved in the mystery man's death?
There has been much speculation about whether there'll be a surprise woman involved in the drama over the festive period, with many wondering who else could be the potential killer.
Every one of The Six is a fearsome woman from Walford, but there were a few notable absences of Albert Square icons.
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and of course, the unforgettable Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).
Either way, there isn't long to go before we find out who's killed and who was the killer.
