And now, a short but dramatic new trailer has been released that shows Kathy very violently chopping up some flowers while Florence & the Machine’s 2015 hit What Kind of Man is heard in the background.

We then very briefly see the faces of the five other women involved in the storyline before cutting to a black screen and a caption reading: "In a flash, everything changes."

You can watch the clip in full below:

It's not immediately clear what the cryptic trailer might be hinting at, but Kathy is just the latest character to feature in her own trailer ahead of the Christmas episode.

Last week, Sharon starred in an equally dramatic teaser that showed her looking scared before throwing a bouquet of flowers in the air, while before that, Denise, Stacey and Linda also appeared in their own clips.

That means of the six women involved in this storyline, only Suki is yet to have her own trailer – so we'd expect one to arrive in the very near future.

