Meanwhile, Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) face fury over their business plans, and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is at odds with Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) over their future.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 6th - 9th November 2023.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Rocky Cotton's actions put Bobby Beale at risk

Rocky tampers with the electrics at the café. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rocky remains desperate to find the money to pay back his loan, but Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has other ideas over payment.

He instructs Rocky to steal a car from the car lot, and Rocky agrees - but after a heartfelt chat with boss Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) following Jay's near-fatal car accident, Rocky changes his mind.

Rocky realises his time is up, and heads to The Vic to come clean to wife Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) about his mounting debts.

But a conversation with Sonia sparks one last idea, and Rocky reveals his new plan to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman): He's going to set fire to the café, as it's already having electrical faults, and then he can claim on the insurance!

Harvey is appalled and warns Rocky that he'll tell Kathy unless he backtracks. But Rocky is fixated on his plan after Kathy receives another electric shock from a faulty plug, although he later tells Harvey he can't go through with it.

Rocky gets carried away at the bookies after a flurry of wins, only to lose it all.

Harvey offers to get a loan to help Rocky, but when he learns about Rocky's antics in the bookies, Harvey withdraws his offer. Rocky is now out of options, and prepares to carry out his plan at the café, while Kathy waits for him to join her for a romantic dinner at Walford East.

Rocky tampers with the electrics and manages to start a fire, before heading to the restaurant. Harvey accosts him and quizzes him on where he's been, but Rocky remains tight-lipped amid Harvey's suspicions.

A panicked Bobby sees the fire blazing inside the café, and tries to extinguish it. But the place explodes, trapping an unconscious Bobby inside. Will he survive, or will Rocky end up responsible for Bobby's death?

2. Will Keanu Taylor's kidnap plot be rumbled?

Karen is furious with Keanu. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The search for Albie is still going as the locals join the police to try and find the youngster.

Sharon conceals the £50,000 ransom note from the cops as she fears for Albie's safety, but later tells Phil (Steve McFadden) and Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace), who agree to lend her the money to pay the kidnapper.

But little do they know that Keanu and mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) are behind everything - although Karen is regretting it as she fumes at her son and worries about the consequences.

She ends up dropping off a second ransom note with a time and location to pick up the cash, and Sharon insists on going along with the demands so they can keep Albie safe from harm.

When Phil suggests he'll drop the money off and deal with the low life who took Albie, Keanu refuses, claiming he wants to do it himself. But Phil insists on going with him and Sharon agrees, as Keanu panics that he's about to be rumbled.

Keanu and Karen are anxious as they try to find a way to return Albie to Sharon, and later Sharon gets a text from Karen via Keanu's burner phone, requesting that the £50,000 is dropped off at the park at midday, but it must be done alone.

Keanu convinces Sharon to let Karen make the drop, warning that Albie might get hurt if Phil takes his usual heavy-handed approach. Karen meets Kandace's husband Malcom at the park to collect Albie, but as she tries to act normal, will her cover be blown?

3. Cindy and Ian Beale's venture faces backlash

The Beales face opposition. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The shocking events of the previous week saw Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) return to the Square on Halloween.

With Cindy seen talking to a frantic Ian about their business deal, we imagine that Dean was unveiled as the mystery co-investor, and the Beales will be seen reluctantly making plans on the renovation of their new shop 'Beale's Eels'.

The Knights are appalled at them, no doubt standing in solidarity with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who was raped by Dean several years earlier - and the latter escaped justice for his crimes.

With Ian long aware of what Dean's capable of, will he really go ahead with this partnership? And where does Cindy stand on the horrifying situation?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

4. IVF takes a toll on Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell

Sonia and Reiss reach crisis point. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia and Reiss head to the hospital for their first round of IVF, but Reiss's overbearing actions soon begin to annoy Sonia! She's further irritated when Reiss attempts to administer her IVF medication, and a furious row ensues.

Sonia then declares that she's not sure this is going to work, and Reiss drowns his sorrows at The Vic as he discusses IVF and fertility with George Knight (Colin Salmon), Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda, as well as Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Is this the end of the road for Sonia and Reiss - and will Reiss's secret over how he funded the IVF come out?

