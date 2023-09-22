But could Dean be back on-screen by the end of the year, only to meet his demise? Read on as we delve into all the clues as Christmas edges closer. Remember to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it as new clues emerge!

Is Dean Wicks the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas?

Well, there are few reasons he could be...

Timely on-screen mention

Matt DiAngelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC

Just before we were given that memorable glimpse of EastEnders at Christmas 2023, Linda was in distress in the present, telling Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) that she had seen a photo of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), posted by Shirl's daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley).

The image featured Dean in the background, despite Shirley having previously disowned Dean for everything he's done. Linda couldn't believe what she was seeing, and it seemed intentional that in the same episode, Linda was seen toasting that men who hurt women should "get what they deserve".

Linda's split lip

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter beside a photo of Lola Pearce on the Queen Vic bar in EastEnders. BBC

Linda is seen in the flashforward sequence sporting a split lip, suggesting she has been in a fight or has been attacked. She's also the last of the six women to arrive at the bar, and looks the most frightened when we get a close view of her.

More like this

Does Dean come back to Walford and attack Linda in revenge, despite him being the only guilty one in this situation?

There would certainly be no mourning for Dean amongst viewers, and EastEnders loves to look back on its history and has done a superb job of exploring the long-term effect Dean's actions have had on Linda...

Army of survivors

Kathy's response when Linda confided in her was to assure her that there is an army of supporters backing her all the way. One fan's theory also reminds us why Linda might find such allies here.

The women present on Christmas Day have all been abused - Kathy and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) are also survivors of rape, while Kathy was coercively controlled by husband Gavin.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) suffered domestic abuse at the hands of first husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), while Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has also been plagued by abusive husbands.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is being controlled by husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and was almost raped by Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam). So if there's one reason why The Six might band together to cover a murder, it's because of men like Dean.

Connections to The Six

The EastEnders Six are the centre of a big whodunit. BBC

Let's not forget that Dean also has links to most of these characters. He used to date Stacey, years after he spiked her drink when she was a teen! Dean is also the former step-son of Denise, and Sharon has reason to hate him as Linda, the woman he sexually assaulted, is her best friend.

As the viewer's theory points out, it was actually Kathy who noticed Dean's controlling behaviour towards Roxy, having gone through the experience herself.

Candle Wick

Finally, a rather clever clue was uncovered by the same theorist above. "In order to light a candle, you need a wick," they note, showing us an image of several lit candles at The Vic's wedding set up on Christmas Day.

So, is Dean Wicks on his way back, set to pay for his crimes with his death after never suffering the consequences?

Anyone affected by the subjects mentioned above can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222. You can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

