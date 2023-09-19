Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is still determined to use his wife Debbie's money to fund IVF with girlfriend Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy); Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) seeks community support, and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) hear the news.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 25th - 28th September 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ravi Gulati spirals as son Nugget goes missing

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar squares up to Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi is horrified to find out that Nugget is missing, and he lays the blame on his stepmum Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) door. They begin a desperate search for the teen, but as the week continues, the search intensifies and Ravi's father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) insists that Ravi call the police.

Suki is riddled with guilt. Ravi, meanwhile, is reeling when the police quiz him, and then heartbroken when Nugget's pal Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) tells him that his son is scared of him.

Denzel then tells Ravi that Nugget's disappearance is all his fault. Suki is questioned about Nugget's disappearance and whether there were problems at home, and she's keen to drop Ravi in it, but Ravi and Nish demand to know why the police are pursuing this line of enquiry.

Ravi confronts Denise Fox (Diane Parish), accusing her of stirring things up with the police, but Denise delivers some harsh home truths. Ravi is in turmoil and can't stop lashing out at those around him as he tortures himself over Nugget.

Meanwhile, Nish demands that Suki treat his eldest son as if he were one of her own children. Ravi is broken, and a shadow of his former self as he continues his own search for Nugget. Denise lets her hatred of Ravi get the better of her while talking to worried Denzel, which leaves the lad deeply upset.

Denise's understanding husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) suggests she should go away for a few days to relax. But will Nugget return safe and sound? And if he does, what will it mean for guilty Ravi?

2. Cindy Beale turns manipulator again

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale and Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Still intent on settling down in Walford, Cindy launches a new bid to get investment from the Panesars with a pie-and-mash shop business pitch. Hmm, sounds familiar - has she taken the idea from her ex, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden)?

Cindy's son Peter (Thomas Law) is uncomfortable with working with Suki's family, and he admits their past liaison to Cindy, who uses it as leverage over Suki's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota)! Just as Nish is about to sign the Beales' contract, Ravi reveals Nugget is missing, and when Cindy continues her efforts to get the deal done, Nish is fuming and slams her parenting history.

Cindy rips up the contract in Nish's face, blowing the whole deal. Later, Cindy tries to convince Phil to invest instead, and she almost succeeds until Ian (Adam Woodyatt) refuses to take Phil's cash. Cindy is distracted when Peter shares his upset over being dismissed by his half-sisters, her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Cindy heads to the pub and ends up having a heart-to-heart with Gina, which Anna witnesses. Anna tells her mum that dad George has a buyer for his Marbella bar, which leads Cindy to tell Ian that half of that bar belongs to her. Cindy returns to The Vic to stake her claim, and George aims to keep things civil, inviting Cindy and Ian to dinner to discuss it.

Tensions run high as the Beales, George and partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) sit down together. But when Cindy gets George alone, she becomes manipulative.

As the week comes to an end, Ian and Cindy make the ill-advised decision to celebrate their new chapter at the pub, where they are soon sniping with George and Elaine. But Gina silences them with an angry revelation - what does she have to tell them?

3. Alfie Moon's secret illness causes tension with son Tommy

Alfie explains to Phil that he needs to go away to recover BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tommy frets about Alfie's absence ahead of his first boxing fight. Phil promises Alfie will be there and goes to the hospital to bring him to the Boxing Den. But Alfie's in bad shape after his operation for prostate cancer and tells Phil he's going to recover in Spain.

Phil returns home and worries about telling Tommy that his dad won't be there after all, unaware that Tommy is listening. An angry and hurt Tommy lashes out at Phil and calls him a liar, and Phil tries to make amends by asking George to give Tommy boxing lessons.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) tries to reassure Tommy that Alfie will be back, but having been hurt before, Tommy doesn't believe his mum. But with Alfie unwell, how long will it be before Kat and their children learn the truth?

4. Thief Reiss Colwell forges ahead with IVF plan

Reiss is using wife Debbie's money. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia is nervous ahead of an IVF follow-up appointment, which will reveal the results of her and Reiss's tests. She's snappy and worried as the week goes on, and her ex-husband and friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) is caught in the crossfire.

Sonia and Reiss later hear details of their chances of IVF success, and a breakdown of the costs. But with Reiss having lied that he'll use his own money to fund it, he visits his wife Debbie, who remains unresponsive after suffering a stroke, in hospital.

Reiss tells Debbie he plans to use her money on IVF treatment with Sonia, knowing Debbie can't do anything about it! Can Reiss really get away with such a despicable choice?

5. Stacey Slater takes a stand against Theo Hawthorne

Stacey reveals her torment at the hands of Theo BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is horrified when he gets sent raunchy pictures from 'Stacey', but Martin soon realises that stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) is behind it.

Stacey is mortified, while Martin loses it and goes after Theo, banging on his door. Theo threatens to call the police, while Stacey reels and is supported by Martin and Kat.

Stacey is helpless over what to do but then decides to call on the community for their support. Will Stacey be backed by the locals?

6. Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson get closer to their dream

Whit and Zack take the next step BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Whit and Zack recently decided to apply to become foster parents. Next week, the pair get the keys to their new place, and they're excited to hear that they'll be getting a visit from the fostering department the following week. With things moving fast, will Whitney and Zack be approved to be carers?

Of course, we know that star McGarty is leaving her role next year, but will Whit be leaving with the chance to be a foster carer on her own?

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK at prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support at macmillan.org.uk

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

