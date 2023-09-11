EastEnders casts mysterious Nadine who attempts to seduce Jay Brown
Newcomer Jazzy Phoenix is to take on the role of the mystery blonde.
Newcomer Jazzy Phoenix has been cast in the role of the enigmatic Nadine in EastEnders.
The actress will make her first appearance in the BBC One soap next week on Monday 18th September 2023.
The mysterious blonde woman Nadine - who bears a resemblance to the late Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) - meets grieving Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) next week.
On Monday's episode, Jay will be seen struggling with his grief for his late wife Lola as he finds himself dealing with insomnia and walking the streets at night.
After returning to Walford following his difficult night, Jay soon meets the kind Nadine and is warmed by her presence.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
However, in the following episode, Jay will be shown apologising after abruptly leaving her and then taking her for a drink at The Albert bar as the pair put the awkwardness behind them.
As the day goes on, Nadine invites Jay to go back to her place, where she then attempts to seduce him - but will she be aware of what he has recently gone through?
Regardless, Jay rejects Nadine's advances - clearly unable to get over Lola. But is this the end of his relationship with Nadine?
The following day, Jay is panicked about being seen with Nadine when she returns to Albert Square.
Will they be seen together? And, if so, what would Jay's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) think about his friendship with Nadine? We can't imagine that Lexi's dad and Jay's adopted brother Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) would think too kindly of it, either...
Read more:
- EastEnders’ Theo Hawthorne plans twisted move next door to victim Stacey
- EastEnders’ Ian Beale panics as his actions push Cindy closer to George
- EastEnders sweeps National Television Awards 2023 with big wins
- Danielle Harold reveals hopes for new roles after EastEnders exit
- EastEnders’ Cindy Beale means business as she stands up to Nish Panesar
- EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
- Will Jacqueline Jossa return full-time to EastEnders as Lauren Branning?
- EastEnders legend Angela Wynter explains Yolande Trueman return
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.