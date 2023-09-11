The mysterious blonde woman Nadine - who bears a resemblance to the late Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) - meets grieving Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) next week.

On Monday's episode, Jay will be seen struggling with his grief for his late wife Lola as he finds himself dealing with insomnia and walking the streets at night.

After returning to Walford following his difficult night, Jay soon meets the kind Nadine and is warmed by her presence.

However, in the following episode, Jay will be shown apologising after abruptly leaving her and then taking her for a drink at The Albert bar as the pair put the awkwardness behind them.

Nadine (Jazzy Pheonix, left) attempts to seduce Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the day goes on, Nadine invites Jay to go back to her place, where she then attempts to seduce him - but will she be aware of what he has recently gone through?

Regardless, Jay rejects Nadine's advances - clearly unable to get over Lola. But is this the end of his relationship with Nadine?

The following day, Jay is panicked about being seen with Nadine when she returns to Albert Square.

Will Jay (Jamie Borthwick, left) continue to see Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Will they be seen together? And, if so, what would Jay's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) think about his friendship with Nadine? We can't imagine that Lexi's dad and Jay's adopted brother Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) would think too kindly of it, either...

