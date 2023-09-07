When Ian, with money on his mind as usual, wondered why cousin Martin Fowler (James Bye) wasn't on the fruit and veg stall, Cindy reminded Ian that Martin was rather busy becoming a grandfather after his adoptive daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) gave birth!

Later, after arranging another chat with Nish, Ian finally had a catch-up with Martin, who remarked of his cousin's arrogance: "Pretentious, much?"

The pair reminisced over Martin's late mum, Ian's auntie Pauline (Wendy Richard), and their grandmother Lou Beale (Anna Wing).

Ian revealed that he now understood their interfering ways, as the troubled man watched son Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) looking close with Cindy's daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Ian roped in pal Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) to help with his tasting menu; but when Nish postponed, Ian confided in Alfie over feeling inferior to love rival George.

When Ian added that he felt uneasy over Bobby and Anna, Alfie revealed to Ian that Bobby's best mate Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) had had a fling with Anna.

In The Vic, Freddie was desperate to come clean to Bobby. But when Ian saw Freddie and Anna together, he got the wrong idea, and promptly exposed their secret to the locals!

Bobby was heartbroken, but Ian made matters worse by commenting that Freddie and Anna had been "at it like rabbits". Anna's sister Gina (Francesca Henry) punched Ian in the face, and Cindy witnessed the spectacle and told Ian he deserved it!

Ian went to comfort Bobby, but Bobby rightly pointed out that Ian's behaviour was selfish. When Bobby broke down in tears over Freddie's betrayal, though, Ian showed his support.

Meanwhile, Cindy watched outside as Gina and Anna could be seen at an upstairs pub window, before sharing a charged moment with George. He told Cindy that Gina's feisty side had been inherited from her, and laughed over the idea of her being in love with Ian.

But as they spoke about their past, Cindy insisted that their love had been real, despite all her secrets. As she smoothed George's collar, Ian watched nearby, looking petrified that he had already lost Cindy...

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

