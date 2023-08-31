EastEnders confirms the "unwelcome" return date for Emma Harding
She's coming back.
Controversial EastEnders character Emma Harding (played by Patsy Kensit) is making her way back to Albert Square in the coming weeks.
Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) mum was incredibly unlikable when she was last on screen, mainly for abandoning her dying daughter when she needed her the most.
Now, the BBC has confirmed she's coming back – and very soon indeed.
According to a synopsis on the official EastEnders website, Emma will return on 11th September.
The teaser reads: "Kat is furious about being kept in the dark, Lily struggles with motherhood, and Emma makes an unwelcome return."
The details behind her return are being kept under tight wraps for now, but she could be in for a clash with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), as the following day's episode reveals that "Ben lays down the law".
What trouble and heartache will Emma bring with her this time?
It's been an exciting week on EastEnders, as Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) made her explosive return.
The legendary schemer made her way back to Albert Square with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and caused nothing but chaos upon her arrival.
Plus, there was a surprise appearance from Arthur "Fatboy" Chubbs (Ricky Norwood) who popped up during a flashback.
