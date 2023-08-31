Now, the BBC has confirmed she's coming back – and very soon indeed.

According to a synopsis on the official EastEnders website, Emma will return on 11th September.

The teaser reads: "Kat is furious about being kept in the dark, Lily struggles with motherhood, and Emma makes an unwelcome return."

The details behind her return are being kept under tight wraps for now, but she could be in for a clash with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), as the following day's episode reveals that "Ben lays down the law".

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What trouble and heartache will Emma bring with her this time?

It's been an exciting week on EastEnders, as Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) made her explosive return.

The legendary schemer made her way back to Albert Square with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and caused nothing but chaos upon her arrival.

Plus, there was a surprise appearance from Arthur "Fatboy" Chubbs (Ricky Norwood) who popped up during a flashback.

