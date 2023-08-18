The actress has reprised her role as Cindy Beale, 25 years after her character was supposedly killed off-screen in 1998.

Cindy's return – alongside Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) – is sure to bring some confusion and trepidation to the square, as we can see in the newly released trailers.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Eastenders fans will be delighted at the fact that we not only have one trailer, but two, to really give us a proper glimpse into how the Albert Square folk will receive Cindy – and it's safe to say that there are quite a few awkward encounters.

In the first trailer, we see some fast-paced shots of Walford interwoven with Kathy telling Cindy: "You've got no idea of the grief you've caused, have you?"

We soon hear multiple snippets of conversation from the likes of Ian and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) before the camera pans to a smiling Cindy standing in the middle of the square.

Catch the trailer below.

The second trailer gives us a slightly better idea of how those first episodes will unfold, with Cindy standing outside the station before giving former mother-in-law and nemesis Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) the fright of her life by walking into Ian's kitchen behind Kathy.

When Kathy turns around, she's confused and simply shakes her head, uttering: "You're dead." Later on in the trailer, Kathy is getting her head round Cindy's return, and says: "She creates happiness and confusion everywhere she goes."

But the trailer also teases that Ian may be in for some home truths, as he's not only faced with the reality of Cindy's two daughters, Anna and Gina (Francesca Henry), but is also confronted by Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who reminds him: "Cindy always did have a way of pulling the wool over people's eyes."

To which Ian replies: "It's different now." But will it be?

Watch the second trailer below.

Cindy's anticipated return to Walford will coincide with daughter Anna's birthday, and while both Anna and Gina look happy as ever in the trailer, we're sure the arrival of their mother is only set to cause some serious drama in their lives.

Not to mention the fact that their father, George Knight (Colin Salmon), will finally learn the truth about why Cindy abandoned their family nine years ago.

The synopsis for Cindy's return on Monday 28th August reads: "After 25 years away, Cindy arrives back in the square, the Knights excitedly prepare for Anna’s surprise 21st birthday in the Vic, and there are fireworks as Kathy comes face-to-face with a ghost from her past."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

