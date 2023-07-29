EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
Actress Lorraine Stanley is to leave the BBC One soap following a decision to write out the character.
Actress Lorraine Stanley is to leave her role as Karen Taylor in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap will write out the character after executive producer Chris Clenshaw and others decided it was the end of the road for the character.
A source told The Sun on Sunday: "It’s always a tough call for bosses when deciding which characters will leave the soap, but it has to be done to keep storylines fresh and create new arcs for characters.
"Lorraine had a great run on the soap and was a real scene stealer with her comic timing and she has certainly made her mark with fans."
RadioTimes.com understands that it was the decision of the production team to write out Karen and her final scenes will air later this year.
The news comes alongside the story that actress Shona McGarty has quit her long-running role as Whitney Dean.
Karen Taylor was introduced as the matriarch of the all-new Taylor family in EastEnders in 2017, arriving during the controversial era under executive producer Sean O'Connor.
As the mother of popular characters including Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Keegan Baker (Zack Morris), Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), and Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer), Karen has been at the centre of many of their storylines.
Karen has been a staple in Walford since her arrival, with a job at the launderette and regularly raiding the buffet table at events in the Queen Vic pub.
Among her storylines outside of clashing with Keanu's lover Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and mourning the loss of her daughter Chantelle, Karen enjoyed romances with her ex-partner Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).
The role of Karen was not the first EastEnders character to be played by Lorraine Stanley, with the actress having portrayed a younger version of Mo Harris (Laila Morse) in the spin-off special EastEnders: Pat & Mo in 2004 and then playing Linda's rival pub landlady Thelma Bragg in 2016.
It is currently unknown how Karen will depart from the soap, but fans can rest assured it will be dramatic.
