EastEnders summer return for Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman
Patrick's ex-wife is set to make a return to Walford later this summer.
Actress Angela Wynter is reportedly returning to EastEnders as Patrick's ex-wife Yolande Trueman.
It has been reported by The Sun that Wynter will make her on-screen return to the BBC One soap later this summer.
Fans will see Rudolph Walker return to our screens as Patrick Trueman in the coming weeks after having left Walford earlier this year to attempt to reconcile with his ex-wife Yolande Trueman.
Now actress Angela Wynter has told the paper: "I have been really looking forward to playing her again and have had a beautiful time on set so far. I can’t thank the cast and crew enough for the warm welcome back."
A source added: "This will be a huge thrill for EastEnders fans as she is considered something of a favourite among devotees.
"She’s just one of several characters making a return to Albert Square and though she might not be as high profile as Ian and Cindy, she will certainly get just as rapturous a reception from veteran viewers."
RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment on this story.
Yolande first arrived in EastEnders in 2003 after striking up a romance with Patrick in Trinidad, later marrying him in 2003.
The character worked in the Minute Mart and her most explosive story saw her feuding with Pat Evans (Pam St. Clement) when the latter had a fling with married Patrick.
Wynter was axed from the soap in 2008 with Yolande getting a senior job in the company owning the Minute Mart and left for her job in Birmingham with Patrick set to follow her. However, Patrick ultimately decided to stay in Walford, meaning they divorced.
A string of guest appearances occurred in 2017 which saw a brief reunion between Yolande and Patrick as she visited Walford on Minute Mart business.
So, will Yolande be back on our screens for good?
