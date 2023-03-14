There's a stressful time ahead for two Walford women, so no change there, then! Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) finds herself in serious trouble with loan shark Shiv (Peter Caulfield), while Denise Fox (Diane Parish) may regret standing up to Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) when he threatens her again.

This article contains discussions around pregnancy loss and HIV diagnosis which some readers may find upsetting.

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar), meanwhile, have a lot to talk about in the wake of their tragedy. Can they come together? Elsewhere, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) gives Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) an ultimatum over her relationship with Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

Plus, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) has more than his secret business drama on his mind, and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) boldly declares his plans to win back his ex.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 20th-23rd March 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Stacey is threatened by a loan shark

Still cash-strapped, Stacey remains desperate for money and can't understand how Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is so flush — but more on that later. As the week continues, Stacey is relieved to have found the money to pay back loan shark Shiv, but when she pays, the dangerous man demands another £200 by the next day and threatens violence on her if she can't hand over the cash!

Having made no money, Stacey's stress levels are at an all-time high when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) comes up with a plan to raid Big Mo Harris's (Laila Morse) wedding dress stock.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) suggests that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) could be Alfie's glamorous assistant as he hopes to come up with the funds needed; and although not keen at first, Linda steps in after watching Alfie crash and burn with some ill-judged banter. As the time ticks on towards Shiv's deadline, Stacey is terrified. Can Alfie make the money in time to help her, or will Shiv hurt Stacey?

2. Ravi issues chilling warning to Denise

Hoping to put pressure on Denise to access Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) files for him, Ravi tries to flirt with her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) again. Chelsea turns down his offer of a drink, but Ravi doesn't give up — and she's annoyed to find him at The Albert with a mystery blonde. Furious Chelsea tries to make Ravi jealous, and although Ravi leaves with the other woman, outside he's waiting for Chelsea and offers her a ride on his motorbike.

Meanwhile, Jack has been working day and night on the police case against Ravi, and Denise pleads with her husband to take a break. Ravi sends flirty texts to a smitten Chelsea, and Denise later enlists her daughter to join a family games night. Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) stirs the pot by asking if she can bring a plus one, so Ravi invites himself along. Denise and Jack are horrified when the pair arrive together, and things get out of hand when Ravi twists the knife with both Denise and Jack.

Whatever happens next, Jack accuses Denise of telling Chelsea that he is investigating Ravi, and Jack warns Ravi off Chelsea. The two men end up in a tense showdown, and Ravi goads Jack about Denise and their marriage. Ravi then offers to stay away if Jack gives him the intel about the investigation, only to later issue a threat to Denise when she attempts to put Ravi in his place. What will a shaken Denise do next? And will Jack bow to Ravi's demands?

3. Whitney and Zack face a decision over their future

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Sharon counsel Zack, encouraging him to be strong for Whitney through her turmoil over the loss of their baby, Peach. But Zack is grieving himself, and when Martin explains how the late Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) planted a tree to remember their son Zaair, Zack is inspired and heads off to tell Whit what he's planning.

Whitney refuses to attend, but best friend Chelsea offers some wise words that change her mind. Zack is glad to see her, and the pair stay behind after the ceremony to have a private moment in their grief.

An emotional Whit kisses Zack and he responds, but ends up pulling away. Whit is devastated by his rejection, but Zack is struggling and can't find the words to confide in her over his HIV diagnosis. Chelsea urges Whitney to tell Zack how she feels, but she's mortified by his reaction.

At the same time, a supportive Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) accompanies Zack to the clinic where she asks difficult questions on Zack's behalf about sex and the possibility of having more children. Sam later implores Zack to tell Whitney the truth, so he pays her a visit. Will he finally open up? We'll see the pair agree to talk about their issues at The Vic, and after a deep and meaningful chat, Whit and Zack have a big decision to make over their future.

4. Jay gives Emma an ultimatum

Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) has Mother's Day all planned out for unwell mum Lola, until Emma arrives uninvited. Lexi is frustrated when Emma interferes at every turn, and she loses her temper about having to share her mum. Emma realises she's overstepped the mark and offers to leave, but Lola tells her to go back to the flat while she speaks to Lexi.

Later, though, Lola's hopes of a family evening come to an abrupt end when Emma bolts after an uncomfortable subject from the past is revisited.

The next day, Lola frets about Emma's sudden exit, and she's left wondering if her mum has rejected her all over again. Lola's angry husband Jay demands to speak to Emma alone, and he tells her to either stick around or never darken their doorstep again. Will Emma agree to stay in her daughter's life, or heed the warning and leave for good?

5. Rocky's panic over Kathy's wedding dreams

During a Mother's Day lunch at The Vic, Rocky is desperate to keep a lid on the secret money making scheme he's got going with Freddie, which has seen the teen selling pictures of his feet! But when Stacey and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) interrupt a clandestine meeting between Freddie and Rocky in the backroom of the laundrette, they get more than they bargained for...

As the week progresses, Rocky's fiancée Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is tempted to try on a dress at Alfie's wedding emporium, and likes what she sees. This leaves Rocky rattled, especially when Kathy informs him she's now got a dress and plans to set a date with the local Reverend as soon as possible. Previous scenes have hinted that Rocky is already married, with EastEnders later confirming that Vicki Michelle has been cast in the role of his wife, Jo. Will Rocky own up to Kathy?

6. Patrick plans to win back a lost love

In honour of ex-wife Yolande's (Angela Wynter) 70th birthday, Patrick puts a bet on a horse called Little Prayer as it was the song played at their wedding. When his horse comes in, Patrick treats his loved ones to a celebratory meal.

After telling Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) never to take love for granted, Patrick announces that he's going to see Yolande — and he intends to win her back! Last seen in 2017, it was clear even then that there were unresolved feelings between the former spouses. Will we be seeing Yolande on screen once more, and will she reunite with Patrick?

Anybody affected by Zack's HIV storyline can visit the Terrence Higgins Trust for help and support. If you have been affected by Whitney and Zack's pregnancy storyline, you can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for guidance.

