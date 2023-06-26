Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) arrives home to a stressed Denise Fox (Diane Parish), while Martin Fowler (James Bye) doesn't trust shifty Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) - and he's not the only one !

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) is set to learn her fate following the car crash she was responsible for next week, but what does the future hold?

Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) birthday is remembered in her tragic absence, and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) aims to bond with the other brides-to-be in the Square.

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is distracted by a few things next week, but will this turn out to be good thing?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 3rd - 6th July 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Kim faces her fate in court

Kim and Denise Fox in EastEnders BBC

Kim is highly anxious on the morning of her sentencing, as her partner Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and sister Denise try to reassure her. Kim is convinced she will be going to prison over the car crash, and Howie privately tells Denise that Kim desperately needs counselling but they can't afford it.

So Denise gives Howie £500 from her joint account with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to fund the sessions - only for Jack to hit the roof over the missing funds.

At court, a nervous Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) gives his statement, but when the prosecution plays footage of the accident, Kim has a full-blown panic attack. Will she be okay - and what will the judge decide?

Well, it's not looking good as we'll later see Howie celebrate his birthday with a special present from Jack and Denise - and apparently no Kim in sight. Howie later arrives home to a surprise family party, but will Kim be around?

2. Secretive Patrick returns to Denise in turmoil

Patrick is concerned upon his return. BBC

Patrick arrives home to chaos as he learns what's been going on - including the fact that Denise's marriage is now hanging by a thread. Patrick is shocked that no one kept him in the loop, and is evasive when Denise quizzes him about the time he spent with ex-wife Yolande (Angela Wynter).

Hearing how bad things are between Denise and Jack, Patrick offers support to a distraught Jack. Patrick advises him to show Denise how much he loves her, but as the week continues, Patrick worries that poor Denise is at risk of burning out as she fields Howie's questions about Kim.

Jack soon heads over to the salon with a picnic lunch and prosecco to surprise Denise and force her to take a break. Denise is touched by this, but can the couple get back on track amid the latest drama? And what is Patrick hiding?

3. Martin suspicious of Theo amid Lily emergency

Theo is definitely hiding something. BBC

Ahead of the family conference, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Martin are worried about pregnant Lily (Lillia Turner), who isn't feeling well. When Martin asks ex-wife, friend and nurse Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) to examine Lily, she flags that the youngster has high blood pressure.

The midwife is soon signing Lily off school until after she's had the baby, much to her dismay, and Martin tries to reassure her that all will be okay.

Lily is worried about missing too much school work and being bored at home, and things escalate during the family meeting with the social workers.

Lily and the baby's father, Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) are nervous, and when Stacey and Martin jump in to discuss the baby's care, Lily feels sidelined and irritated, and Jack's comments don't help the tension.

At the café, Stacey plots to get Theo to meet them, and he offers to tutor Lily for free while she's off school. Stacey is thrilled, but Martin wonders why Theo wants to do this - as do we!

Using Freddie to get information on Theo, Martin is concerned when Lily lets slip that Theo bought her trainers. He confronts Stacey, who orders him to back off - but Martin heads to Theo's old school and finds out why he left.

At the house, Stacey hosts a tea for Theo, which is interrupted by Martin when he barges in to throw accusations around.

After this outburst, the next day Stacey worries that Theo won't show up, but he arrives anyway. Stacey tries to talk Martin round over Theo, and they make some new rules. But when they head back to the Slater home, Lily and Theo are missing.

Stacey's horrified to discover that Lily has been rushed to hospital and, once there, Martin grabs Theo and accuses him of hurting Lily, but Theo claims he's innocent. But is he? And will Lily be okay?

4. The locals mark Lola's birthday

The salon is decorated in honour of the late Lola's birthday in EastEnders. BBC

On what would have been Lola's 27th birthday, her loved ones gather at the salon, and an emotional Denise unveils a plaque on Lola's chair, which had been her workspace for the past few years.

The dedication to her lost friend will no doubt be of some comfort as everyone continues to come to terms with life without their beloved Lola. Will her friends and family be able to heal from their grief as time moves on?

5. Elaine's bride event causes tension

The brides of Walford unite. BBC

Elaine asks Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) to be her bridesmaids, but they're not keen. Their dad George (Colin Salmon) advises his fiancée not to push things, and Elaine confides her disappointment in Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

But a pep talk from Kathy leaves Elaine deciding to take the pressure off by delaying her own wedding plans - instead trying to play fairy godmother to Walford's other brides Kathy, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) with a Bride Club.

The first session doesn't go to plan, despite Elaine hosting blind wine tasting. Kat and Sharon are sniping at each other, until one comment oversteps the mark and leads to Sharon storming out. Kat feels guilty and tries to make amends by giving Sharon's fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) some romantic advice.

Keanu realises where he's been going wrong and pleases Sharon with his renewed commitment to their wedding. But how about Elaine - is she really happy to put off her own nuptials? Little does she know that another bombshell awaits her and George later this summer in the form of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) - aka his estranged wife, 'Rose'...

6. Chelsea is jealous over Ravi

Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC

As Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) plans a moving-in party for boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar), housemate Chelsea is distracted by a letter from her killer ex, Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) tries to provide a shoulder to cry on, but Chelsea dismisses him.

So Ravi blags an invite to Zack's party and is determined to win her over - but Chelsea continues to repel his efforts, so Ravi plays games by chatting up another guest. Chelsea ignores his attempt at bait, but she infuriates Ravi by sabotaging his plans with Daisy.

In the aftermath, the pair separately consider whether they have a future together as the sins of the past leave Chelsea unsure. Will she give Ravi another chance?

