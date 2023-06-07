Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has been trying to support their daughter Lexi as she and stepdad Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) struggle with their grief - but Lexi has become increasingly withdrawn. Ben was advised by his husband and Lexi's other stepdad, Callum Highway (Tony Clay), to brave the subject of Lola; so Ben asked Jay if they could open Lola's memory box made especially for Lexi.

Although Jay explained that this was not supposed to be opened until after Lola's funeral, he agreed. So the trio gathered at home to open the box, in which they found photos of Lexi and Lola together, as well as Lexi's childhood drawings. Jay then pointed out the tablet with a note from Lola telling her to look for the first of several videos made for Lexi.

As they watched, Lola appeared on the screen to playfully tell the boys off for predictably showing Lexi the video earlier than she instructed. She went on to tell Lexi how much she loved her, and urged her to be brave and make her proud.

Afterwards, Jay, Ben and Lexi were tearful, and Lexi vowed to make her mum proud. Hugging both Ben and Jay and telling them she loved them, Lexi left the room for some time alone. Meanwhile, Ben thanked Jay, feeling that this moment was something Lexi - and he too - needed.

But Jay was clearly struggling with this reminder of Lola's absence as he revealed that Lola had organised other surprises before her death, which he simply didn't feel ready to think about. Ben promised that they would all get through this together - but will Jay be able to cope as he comes to terms with life without his wife?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

