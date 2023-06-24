Actress Michelle Collins has reprised her iconic role as Cindy 25 years after the character was jailed and later died off-screen in 1998.

Cindy Beale is set to have a "dynamite" showdown with Kathy Beale in EastEnders .

In Wednesday's episode (21st June 2023), it was confirmed that an alive Cindy was the true identity of new Queen Vic landlord George Knight's (Colin Salmon) missing wife Rose Knight.

The following episode (22nd June 2023) revealed that Cindy Beale had informed on her gangster cellmate and was placed in witness protection, with her death being faked.

Yet, Cindy has now reunited with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and will return to Walford full-time later this year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other publications at a press event for Cindy and Ian's return, executive producer Chris Clenshaw discussed Cindy's personality all these years later.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

On whether Cindy's nastier side will re-emerge, Clenshaw commented: "Yeah, so she's a little softer through everything that's gone on and 25 years of living with a different identity and living a lie to her other family.

"I think what becomes quite apparent later in the year when she returns to Walford, it doesn't take long before we see flashes of the old Cindy Beale."

The executive producer added: "It’s still the same Cindy at her core, she's just had a hell of a journey since we last saw her as well."

As this darker side returns, there is one person who will be sure to take issue with Cindy's return: her former mother-in-law, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

“Yeah, there's some absolute dynamite between Cindy and Kathy," confirmed Clenshaw.

Read more:

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Kathy and Cindy repeatedly clashed during previous stints in Albert Square, with Kathy facing off with Cindy over her infidelities, attempts to take Ian's children from him, and – of course – trying to have Ian killed.

Yet, Kathy will be the one person in Walford to know what it is like to be forced to fake your own death and leave your loved ones behind – having done so herself in 2006 until she returned to Walford in 2015.

Could Cindy and Kathy find some common ground after all this time?

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.