EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
Will it be linked to the flash forward?
All eyes are on what will happen to the residents of Walford over the EastEnders Christmas period.
Earlier in the year it was revealed that one character would die and there would be six women in the frame for the mystery man's murder.
Now that Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) are back on EastEnders, will they be tied up with the drama?
Speaking at a recent press event to press including RadioTimes.com, Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, hinted that there could be a huge festive season on the cards for the newly-reinstated Beales.
He said: "You know, it’s the Beales and Cindy’s first Christmas back in Walford.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"It will be a big Christmas in the Beales’s house."
Will they get wrapped up in the Christmas flash-forward drama?
At the moment, all we know is that a man will be killed - but who is the victim?
Six women have been linked to the drama, with Sharon (Letitia Dean), Linda (Kellie Bright), Denise (Diane Parish), Stacey (Lacey Turner), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) all named as suspects.
Could Cindy serve as a seventh suspect? And could Ian end up dead on the Queen Vic floor?
Read More
- EastEnders 2023 summer preview: 5 spoilers from Chris Clenshaw
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw teases Cindy and Kathy Beale showdown
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw reveals impact of Cindy return on Knights
- EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt hypes up Ian reunions with Phil and Sharon
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.