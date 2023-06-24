Earlier in the year it was revealed that one character would die and there would be six women in the frame for the mystery man's murder.

All eyes are on what will happen to the residents of Walford over the EastEnders Christmas period.

Now that Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) are back on EastEnders, will they be tied up with the drama?

Speaking at a recent press event to press including RadioTimes.com, Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, hinted that there could be a huge festive season on the cards for the newly-reinstated Beales.

He said: "You know, it’s the Beales and Cindy’s first Christmas back in Walford.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It will be a big Christmas in the Beales’s house."

Will they get wrapped up in the Christmas flash-forward drama?

At the moment, all we know is that a man will be killed - but who is the victim?

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Six women have been linked to the drama, with Sharon (Letitia Dean), Linda (Kellie Bright), Denise (Diane Parish), Stacey (Lacey Turner), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) all named as suspects.

Could Cindy serve as a seventh suspect? And could Ian end up dead on the Queen Vic floor?

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.