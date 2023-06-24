George Knight's ( Colin Salmon ) mysterious ex-wife prompted furious debate online as it quickly became clear over the past couple of weeks that she was a crucial woman in his life, and his daughters' lives.

Fans of EastEnders are still reeling from the shock news that Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is back - and she's Rose Knight.

While her identity was kept a big secret from everyone who dared look up her name - including Callum (Tony Clay), who even had a warning from his boss about abusing his police privileges too much on the matter - fans were desperate to know who this potentially dangerous woman is.

No one wanted to know more than Linda (Kellie Bright), who was wondering if her mum Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) was in danger as she grew closer to George.

Fans will be excited at the prospect, therefore, of Cindy and Ian arriving in EastEnders, and what drama they will cause as the likes of Elaine, Kathy and Bobby come to terms with Cindy being back.

Speaking at a recent event to press including RadioTimes.com, Michelle confirmed there will be scenes between Cindy and Elaine in the coming months.

"I knew Harriet anyway, Harriet's a friend of mine," Michelle said. "I've got a lot of stuff with that character Elaine, which is a great character. Another great female character."

Last night's EastEnders also confirmed the return of Peter Beale, played by Thomas Law.

Thomas Law as Peter Beale.

Speaking about reprising his iconic role, Thomas said: "Over the years, I had hoped for a return to the Square, although I never thought it would happen - so it’s an absolute delight to be back in Walford as Peter Beale.

"It’s been great to see familiar and new faces, and I can’t wait to explore the character again in the wake of Cindy’s return – it’s an exciting time to return!"

