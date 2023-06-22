This time around, he will be played by Thomas Law, who is reprising his role for the first time since 2010.

In news no one saw coming, Peter Beale has been confirmed to be returning to EastEnders later this year, alongside mum and dad, Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian (Adam Woodyatt).

Peter is the eldest living son of Ian, Walford's longest-serving character, and Cindy, who just returned to EastEnders after 25 years off-screen.

The character has been involved in some of the Square's biggest storylines, including "who killed Lucy", a plot that gripped the nation when his twin sister was brutally murdered - the killer turned out to be their brother, Bobby (Clay Milner Russell).

Peter was last seen in Walford in 2022 when he was forced to escape after clearing out Kathy's business account. It's now been revealed he's been living with Cindy over recent months.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Little is known about why he's coming back to Walford, especially when relationships are strained, but EastEnders has promised he has "old wounds to mend and parents who have made an enemy of themselves" so it's bound to be packed with drama!

Read More

Speaking about reprising his iconic role, Thomas said: "Over the years, I had hoped for a return to the Square, although I never thought it would happen - so it’s an absolute delight to be back in Walford as Peter Beale.

"It’s been great to see familiar and new faces, and I can’t wait to explore the character again in the wake of Cindy’s return – it’s an exciting time to return!"

EMB 20.05 22.06.2023 Thomas Law as Peter Beale and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, added: "I’m thrilled to welcome Thomas back to the role of Peter Beale. Although his time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Beale family dynamics have changed immensely since he last left Walford.

More like this

"Viewers will soon learn the details relating to how he came to learn that his mum, Cindy, was in fact alive, and how he and dad, Ian, reconciled their differences. We’re delighted to have him back permanently, but one thing is for certain, the Beale’s comeback will be nothing less than explosive for the Square."

Thomas has already started filming and will be expected to return on screen later in the year.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.