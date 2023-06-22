Event television is a hard thing to come by these days – particularly in Soapland – but EastEnders has pulled it off once again.

Sadly, despite best efforts, the news that Michelle Collins would be reprising her role as iconic Walford villainess Cindy after 25 years did not remain a surprise after it was leaked in the press.

Yet, the silver lining for the soap was the increased attention to this week's Rose Knight episodes – which were not released early on BBC iPlayer and forced viewers to all watch along together and to enjoy the twists at the same time.

Thankfully, the execution of the Cindy Beale reveal was as camp as Christmas, with her hand displayed with a large glass of white wine by a glamorous poolside as she declined the call from George Knight (Colin Salmon).

As she placed the phone down and lifted up the wine for a sip, we finally saw Cindy's long locks flowing in the breeze with a pensive look on her face just in time for the doof-doof. Instantly iconic.

What has been so great about EastEnders over the last year under executive producer Chris Clenshaw has been the balance of gritty and realistic issue-led stories with the more sensationalist and explosive drama that leans into the more gossip-worthy content.

Now, sensationalistic plots can be difficult to execute and don't always live up to the hype.

A soap return from the dead often relies on love for the character and how believably their comeback is executed. Luckily, Cindy's off-screen death opened the door for her return in the future and the explanations we have here were the most obvious and correct way to bring her back.

The mere presence of Michelle Collins back in EastEnders as one of the most-mentioned figures in the show's history despite her long absence is also a pure treat regardless.

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale holding a rose with Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale beside her in EastEnders. BBC

Collins's performance is pure Cindy too. It is giving heightened drama, sly looks, and the sense that the character – albeit now one with even more emotional baggage – is plotting her next move.

The other bold move, of course, was to bring Cindy back with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

EastEnders is not the same without Ian and the pair's reunion is initially baffling but also humorous and opens the door to further questions and heaps of dramatic potential.

Tying Cindy to the Square's fresh and dynamic new family the Knights as well as the Square's oldest family is also a stroke of genius – her relevance is now greater than ever, despite having lost two of her most dramatic offspring – Lucy and Steven Beale.

The scope for love triangles, furious showdowns, dramatic reunions, and further secrets and lies is just irresistible. Personally speaking, it's Cindy's showdown with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) that I am thirsting for.

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

In fact, it's this promise of a well of stories that will fill fans with more hope after Kathy herself was sadly sidelined after her initial resurrection story in 2015.

Additionally, despite Cindy's return leaking, the returns of Peter Beale and Lauren Branning were an epic surprise for long-term viewers with this special episode. It was also a welcome sight to see Thomas Law reprise the role of Peter too, having been one of the most loved incarnations of the character.

While it seems a romantic reunion for Peter and Lauren is not on the cards for now, the characters are another long-term pairing that carries a lot of weight and history with them and it feels right to see them on-screen together.

It's about time for the Beale family – EastEnders' first major family – to be back at the centre of the show and it will give so much dramatic material for the iconic Gillian Taylforth and the understated talent of Clay Milner Russell (who plays Bobby Beale) to sink their teeth into.

Thomas Law as Peter Beale (left) and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC

So, as we now wait with keen anticipation for Cindy to be back on our screens with Ian full-time, we can't help but buzz with the possibilities.

Ultimately, right now, EastEnders has such a reverence for its past, a focus on its eventful present, and an expertly mapped-out view of the future – its modern renaissance continues.

