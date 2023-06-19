Since Winter 2022, the BBC One soap has released its episodes on the streaming service at 6am on the day of its 7.30pm transmission on BBC One.

The BBC has confirmed that EastEnders will not be released early on BBC iPlayer twice this week.

However, for select episodes or storylines, the soap withholds the episodes for live transmission to enable a communal experience for unique twists.

Taking to Twitter on Monday (19th June 2023), the soap’s official account confirmed that the episodes on Wednesday (21st June 2023) and Thursday (22nd June 2023) would premiere with the live BBC One broadcast.

The tweet reads: “The truth about George Knight’s family is set to be revealed this week!

“To find out what really happened all those years ago, Wednesday and Thursday’s episode of #EastEnders will air on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer at 7.30pm so everyone can watch the truth unfold together…”

A new trailer also teases that "Every Rose has a thorn"...

It was previously confirmed that the episode on Thursday would be an extended episode and finally reveal the truth about the mysterious Rose Knight.

The wife of new arrival George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mother of his three children - including daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) - mysteriously disappeared from their lives nine years ago.

George is now engaged to new Queen Vic co-landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) but her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) suspects that George has killed his wife as she asked Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to dig deeper into the truth.

However, as Phil digs deeper, he ends up allaying Linda's concerns before confronting George with the real truth. Just who is Rose Knight?

Since the news that Michelle Collins will be reprising her role as the previously assumed dead Cindy Beale alongside her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), fans have theorised that Cindy is, in fact, the mysterious Rose.

Could Cindy Beale be the key to the mystery?

