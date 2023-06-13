The BBC One soap has already confirmed that by the end of the week, the truth about the mysterious first wife of George Knight ( Colin Salmon ) will be revealed on Thursday 22nd June 2023 in an extended episode .

Callum Highway will make an unnerving discovery about the mysterious Rose Knight in EastEnders next week.

At the start of the week, George's soon-to-be step-daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) remains suspicious of George and believes he could have had something to do with his wife Rose disappearing nine years ago.

As a result of this, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) decides that he also needs to know more about his mysterious potential new business partner and turns to his son-in-law and police detective Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who reluctantly agrees to look into the Rose Knight case and search the police database to help put a worried Linda's mind at peace.

However, on Tuesday, Callum's search produces puzzling results. Firstly, George's own record is clean with no prior criminal record.

Yet, the more puzzling detail is that Rose's own records are all hidden as access is denied.

Why would the police want to restrict information on Rose Knight?

Following this, Linda remains convinced that George is hiding something about Rose, while Phil decides to confront George about it himself at the boxing den, leading to George denying any foul play regarding his split from Rose.

Despite George's assurances, Phil remains uncertain about going into business with George and decides to get his lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to dig up any information on Rose.

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following Ritchie's investigation, Phil turns up the Queen Vic pub under the guise of signing contracts with George but then calls out the former professional boxer for not being honest with him. What has Phil found out?

As we know, by the end of the week, the truth about Rose Knight will have been revealed, so we don't have too long to wait.

Fans continue to speculate that Rose Knight could indeed be the iconic EastEnders villainess Cindy Beale after it was revealed that actress Michelle Collins would be reprising the role alongside Adam Woodyatt as her husband Ian Beale.

Could Cindy Beale have fled the country under a new identity and become the mother to three children with George, including Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford)?

All will be revealed...

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

