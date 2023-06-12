After Suki fell down the stairs while in the midst of planning an escape from the family home, a confrontation between her and son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) will lead Suki to end her relationship with Eve.

Heather Peace has teased that the break-up between her EastEnders character Eve Unwin and soulmate Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is only temporary - news which is sure to delight fans of the couple!

But the star explained that it should be clear to viewers that this moment is certainly not the end of their strong bond.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about her ongoing storyline, Peace addressed the break-up directly. "I was sort of shocked that they break up again. But we found a way through it that I think makes sense.

"And the way the break-up scene happens is really - I think the way we've played it works and people will understand. And hopefully, in that sense, I think we all know that the break-up isn't a break-up, that it's just - it's trying to.

"But like I say, ultimately, them being in the same Square, they're always going to, I think, fall back together. I haven't got to that block yet!"

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Asked whether there may come a point where Eve stops waiting around for Suki, the actress replied: "Yeah, I mean, we've sort of hit that point now. But ultimately, I think the way these two are, it's not that it's irresistible, that's the wrong thing.

"It's such a meeting of souls that even if she absolutely says that is it, if they are alone together in a space and the signs are all there, she's always going to be dragged back in because it's the love of her life."

Ultimately, she believes that Eve and Suki belong together; so as long as they are in each other's orbits, it will never truly be over between them. "I just don't think these two women can keep apart. No matter how hard they try, they're not going to be able to keep apart.

Read more:

"And that's kind of the way me and Bal have played the whole thing all the way along. They tried desperately not to be together at points! But yeah, unless one of them moves abroad, this is going to just keep going round in circles!"

More like this

Peace and her co-star Sopal have shared several intimate scenes on-screen, and she said that they have built up a strong working relationship together - something which is important when filming in such close proximity.

"We're very good communicators. And the lines of communication have been open from the beginning, because as soon as you have to do anything intimate, you have to be able to talk and you have to know that each other feels comfortable in whatever situation.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So, certainly, when we do all those scenes, we'll get together and discuss it, we'll get together and work out - anything that's intimate, we choreograph within an inch of its life.

"And I guess we've taken a leaf out of the old-fashioned films. Doris Day comes to mind or whatever, all of that is all in the preamble. As soon as people are sort of chewing each other's faces off, for want of a better word, it's gone.

"It's like a dance routine, you know where each other is going to go. So the longer we do this, the easier it sort of gets, and there's a massive trust between us. And she's also a really great mate, we have a lot of laughs; but in between that, we will take the work really seriously."

Read more

Addressing what Eve and Suki's love story means to those tuning in, Peace added: "We realise we've been given a story that means a lot to a really marginalised part of the population. And also, we want to play the love story to change hearts and minds of - I've said it before in an interview - of, you know, probably my Catholic grandmother, who would be like, 'Ooh!'

"I think to play the love element of that, and the... the magnetism of two people, and then, just souls coming together is really, really important to just show that it's the same, it's just two people [who] can't not be together.

"So we come in from the same point, and the line of communication is open. That's all I can say. We find it really easy to talk it through."

Will Suki and Eve get back together? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On the reaction from fans, she revealed: "The phone's blown up this week. I think there was smoke coming out of it after that slightly racy scene! It's been fantastic, yeah.

"It's sort of touched a lot of people, I think, and it's the reaction from the fans that you realise that you're hopefully hitting the right beats. And it means a lot to people."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.