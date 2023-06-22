The character was previously killed off-screen in 1998 only for her return to be announced earlier this year, and now it has been revealed that she had assumed the identity of Rose Knight, George's wife.

EastEnders fans have been treated to a first look at tonight's extended episode featuring Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) following the former's dramatic return to the soap.

Cindy and Ian are set to share a new storyline starting this evening, and a preview clip posted to the EastEnders Twitter account sees her tell him that she received a call from George last night, which prompts him to incredulously ask, "What?"

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"You told me you hadn't spoken to him in years," he continues, with Cindy then assuring him that she hasn't, and didn't speak to him last night either.

She goes on to explain that when she saw his name come up she "suddenly thought of the girls".

"Me and George that's long gone, but Gina and Anna – of course, I'm always gonna miss them, all the time. They're not the only children I'm always going to miss, are they?"

Read more:

At this point, Cindy burst into tears, but Ian is still keen to know what George had wanted during his call.

"I told you, I didn't speak to him, I didn't answer it," she answers. "It's every now and again he calls. Late at night, when he's closed up the bar. Probably after too many brandies".

Ian then asks if George is still in Marbella, and Cindy assures him: "Ian, I am with you, not him. You are here, he isn't. Does that not tell you everything you need to know?"

You can watch the clip in full below.

Discussing her return, Michelle Collins said: “For over 25 years I’ve constantly been asked ‘are you going back’ and now finally I can say I am! It’s an honour to be asked to reprise the role of Cindy Beale, a character that has really never left me, and just like the old days, where Cindy goes, drama usually follows.”

Adam Woodyatt added: "It’s weird saying Ian’s back as it never really felt like he was gone - Ian still existed, just not in Walford. Now that he is back, he needs to avoid Sharon cooking carbonara and his mum getting him cufflinks for Christmas!"

More like this

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.