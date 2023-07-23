The news was first reported by The Mirror, with an insider telling the publication: "Patsy has been back in Albert Square filming on multiple occasions this month – so it seems fans have not seen the last of Emma. Patsy has really impressed the bosses, and is a big hit with the rest of the cast. She loves the show too, so she was thrilled to be asked to return as Emma."

It's likely to be a short stint back on the Square for Kensit, but fans will nonetheless be delighted to have her back on screen.

The BBC declined to comment on the reports.

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce and Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kensit's character Emma is Lola's mother who abandoned her when she was an infant. She has so far made two appearances on the show, having first arrived in March after being tracked down by Billy Mitchell.

She left when Lola's husband Jay told her to either stick around for good or leave, and then returned briefly for Lola' funeral in June.

Lola's tragic storyline, which saw the 26-year-old die after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, has been met with widespread acclaim, with star Danielle Harold winning the TRIC award for Soap Actor earlier this year.

Harold called Lola's death scene the "most difficult thing I've ever filmed in my life", adding that "the vibe on set was very respectful. I can't tell you how respectful it was on that set, it was a completely different vibe that I've never felt before".

She continued: "I think because in some way everyone has been affected by cancer, so it just meant so much to everybody that we got it correct."

