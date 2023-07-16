Although specific details about her character have not been revealed, The Sun reports that Simons will be causing her fair share of drama when she joins the series.

"Rita's new character will certainly ruffle feathers and is set to stir the pot," an insider is quoted as saying. "Hollyoaks fans can expect plenty of fireworks."

RadioTimes.com has approached Hollyoaks for comment on the story.

Interestingly Simons previously addressed the possibility of joining the Hollyoaks cast during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

"I'm not telling you," she teased host Adil Ray when he asked if a role might be on the cards. "When I have something to tell you, I will tell you."

Simons' long-running EastEnders role is by far her most notable TV credit, although she also appeared in an episode of Professor T last year and has starred extensively on stage.

Roxy was killed off in 2017 when she drowned alongside her sister Ronnie, with Simons' two subsequent appearances on the soap having been as a voiceover and as an hallucination respectively.

