Curtis is the fourth actor to play Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) son following Jude Hawley, Reuben Thwaites and William Hall – the latter of whom had been starring as the character since 2014.

Hollyoaks has announced that young actor Oscar Curtis will be taking over the role of Lucas Hay on the soap starting in March.

He will make his debut on Wednesday 15th March on E4 and All4, and Thursday 16th March on Channel 4, and according to the broadcaster, he will be involved in a new issue-based storyline that will see Ste being tested as a parent.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect to see him become close friends with other teens in the Hollyoaks village as he goes through the trials and tribulations of student life.

Speaking about joining the cast of the Channel 4 soap, Curtis explained: “I’ve felt so welcome at Hollyoaks, the cast and crew feel like a real family. My first day was so exciting and I’m ready for the fans of the show to see the new Lucas."

He added: "You can definitely expect drama, emotions, and everything in between.”

Hall announced that he would be departing the soap in October 2022, posting on Instagram: "It's been an amazing nine years playing this character and not one moment has been bad."

He continued: "Honestly, I am so happy to be able to say I have been part of the Hollyoaks family and although it is sad I'm leaving, I'm leaving with happy memories."

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

