The winners of the TRIC Awards, which are presented by The Television and Radio Industries Club, were announced earlier today (Tuesday 27th June), with Harold taking home the award for Soap Actor.

Following Lola's heartbreaking storyline on EastEnders , which saw the young mother die after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, star Danielle Harold has been recognised at this year's TRIC Awards.

In the category, Harold won out against her fellow nominees, including Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley, Emmerdale's Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, and Coronation Street's Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan Connor.

Harold may have taken home the Soap Actor award, but the gong for Soap of the Year ended up going to Emmerdale - for the second year in a row.

Danielle Harold and co-star Jamie Borthwick attend the TRIC Awards 2023. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Harold previously revealed that she struggled to power through the script for the episode in which Lola dies, saying that it was "the hardest thing to read" but that it was also "the most beautiful episode of EastEnders I've ever read".

She also said that the scene in which the character dies is "definitely the most difficult thing I've ever filmed in my life".

Harold explained: "Obviously, we haven't experienced it and so, just to put yourself in that mindset, it was really difficult, and slow your body down and everything. I thought that would be the easy part."

Meanwhile, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has said that the decision to have Lola die from a brain tumour was "debated at great length" and not a "decision that we took lightly".

He continued: "The story was so powerful and we know from previous stories such as these that when EastEnders tackles or raises awareness of an issue, the impact can be huge and we all felt that this was one of those stories that needed to be told."

