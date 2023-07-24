Meanwhile, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) has her own search for a parent in mind as she tries to track down her mum Rose Knight - who fans know is actually the presumed dead Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

However, Anna's search causes her troubled older sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) to spiral even further.

Plus, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) grows more and more paranoid as she realises that she has an online stalker.

Elsewhere, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) may be pregnant, just as she faces relationship dramas with partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman).

Finally, it seems that someone is noticing the troubling relationship with food that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has.

So, here is what lies ahead for EastEnders in the week from 31st July 2023 to 6th August 2023.

8 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Freddie Slater meets his father Graham Foster

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater with Bert and Errnie, and Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After helping Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) celebrate Bert and Ernie’s birthday, Freddie is touched by Alfie’s bond with his sons and decides to find his own father.

The next day, Freddie confronts his aunt Kat Slater and wants the truth about his father. However, Kat refuses to break the confidence of her sister Little Mo and won’t be drawn on the subject.

Freddie goes on to press Alfie and Little Mo’s ex-husband Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) on the subject, so eventually, Kat says she will speak to him later.

However, when Kat does speak to Freddie she lies about his father in a bid to deter him from his search.

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later on, Kat’s son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) overhears his mother talking about Freddie’s father with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and hears the man’s name - Graham Foster.

After Tommy relays the information to his cousin, Freddie researches Graham and finds a car dealership run by a man of the same name and with a contact number.

The following day, Freddie’s best friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) helps him set up a meeting with Graham under the guise of test-driving a car.

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon, Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell, and Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Once at the car dealership, Freddie comes face to face with Graham (Alex McSweeney) and is overwhelmed, eventually revealing his true identity to the car dealer and rapist.

Meanwhile, Kat, Alfie and Billy discover what Freddie is doing and head off to find him after getting the information out of Bobby.

What will happen when they reach Freddie? How will Graham react to being faced by his biological son and the child of the woman he raped? And will Freddie finally learn the truth about his conception?

2. Stacey Slater sets a trap for her stalker

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following her discoveries last week, Stacey Slater sets out to trap her mystery stalker with the help of wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) after lingerie arrives at the bap van.

The pair’s plans are thwarted when Stacey’s ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) finds her hiding outside, leading to a bitter discussion between the on-off couple.

Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) soon appears but hides his true intentions by claiming he is there to discuss his tutoring sessions for Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), prompting Stacey to invite him in - unaware of his sinister motives.

The next day, Stacey remains paranoid around the men of Walford and decides to spend the afternoon watching the Women’s World Cup in The Albert bar.

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey begins to forget her troubles but is displeased when an uncomfortable Martin shows up with his best friend Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

As the night progresses, a drunken reveller makes a move on Stacey but she is rescued when Theo arrives and steps in. Theo then takes Stacey for chips and she is grateful for his help, to his delight.

When will Stacey realise that her tormentor is right under her nose?

3. Anna Knight searches for Rose

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock, Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Colin Salmon as George Knight, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There is a mystery in the Queen Vic at the start of the week when landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) discovers that £200 is missing from the till.

Gina suspects that Anna is responsible and confronts her and her little sister confesses she wants to pay a private investigator to find their missing mum, Rose Knight.

After this, Gina heads off to expose her sister to their dad George Knight (Colin Salmon) but stops when Anna lies that she must have accidentally left the cash-out and it must have been taken.

When alone, Gina forces Anna to choose between her and their mother.

Yet, after a talk with Freddie and Bobby, Anna remains resolved to find her mother and later meets with a private investigator named Gabriel (Jon Chew).

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Jon Chew as Gabriel in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, tensions rise between the sisters and George gets to the root of it when he traps Anna into revealing what happened to the £200 and she comes clean.

George implores Anna to call off her search as he worries she will get hurt.

Later, George heads to the boxing den and sees Gina letting off steam.

Feeling guilty, Anna decides to call off her search when the private investigator reveals he has found a promising lead on Rose.

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight and Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Their future stepmother Elaine Peacock (Harrier Thorpe) later tries to unite the sisters to please George, but Anna’s discussions with Rose send Gina spiralling again and she seeks out drugs once more.

As the week comes to a close, Anna resolves to put her search for her mother to bed if only Gina promises to ditch the drugs.

Will the Knight sisters reconcile?

4. Grieving Jay Brown and troubled Gina Knight bond

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A struggling Jay Brown continues to grieve for Lola and heads to The Albert for a drink when an unhappy Gina joins him.

In a heart-to-heart, Gina implores Jay to look out for Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown), recalling her own sadness at losing her mother.

However, Jay gets the wrong end of the stick when Gina places her hand on his leg and flees.

An upset Gina - also struggling following her sister’s admissions - heads out to buy drugs from a dealer she met at Peggy’s previously.

Later in the week, while leafleting for an event in the Queen Vic, Gina heads to the car lot and catches up with Jay, once again offering some much-needed advice.

Ultimately, the pair put their previous encounter’s awkward end behind them and it seems that an unlikely friendship has blossomed.

5. Sonia Fowler might be pregnant

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia Fowler feels put out when she is forced to spend her time off at the hospice caring for Debbie Colwell while Reiss Colwell must attend to a client crisis.

In a frank conversation with niece Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Sonia reveals her frustrations with Reiss and Whitney encourages her to be honest with him.

Later in the week, Sonia realises she is late on her period and reveals to Whitney that she is worried she is pregnant.

When Reiss takes Sonia on a lunch date to make up for his previous handling of the situation with Debbie, he unknowingly puts his foot in it when he speaks disparagingly about the prospect of having children.

Will Sonia come clean about her potential pregnancy and, if she is pregnant, will she want to raise a child with Reiss or even keep the pregnancy?

6. Bobby Beale tells Anna about Lucy

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bobby Beale remains head over heels for Anna - little realising that they both share a half-sibling in Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

However, it’s another shared half-sibling who remains a ghost from the past for Bobby this week - the half-sister he killed, Lucy Beale.

Deciding he wants to be honest with Anna about his dark past, Bobby comes clean.

Yet, to his surprise, Anna reveals that she is already aware of what he did to Lucy.

How did Anna find out and how will she feel about his actions?

Chances are that whatever she says may be changed once the pair become aware of their true familial connection.

7. Alfie Moon gives Bert and Ernie a birthday to remember

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon with Bert and Ernie Moon, plus Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale and Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie Moon continues to grapple with co-parenting next week as he plans to celebrate the birthday of twin sons Bert and Ernie Moon.

However, on Monday, Alfie learns his plans have been scuppered when ex-wife Kat reveals that her fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is taking them away to celebrate.

As a result, Alfie pulls out the stops for a spontaneous pirate-themed party with some help from pal Freddie.

Thankfully, the event is a roaring success and also helps Freddie come to some realisations of his own.

8. Ben Mitchell’s food troubles are noticed

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A trip out to the Queen Vic leads to more issues for Ben Mitchell this week as fans know he is already struggling with bulimia

On Thursday, Jay and Ben’s husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) make flippant remarks about Ben’s loss of appetite - not knowing how much of an impact they’re having.

However, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), who herself has struggled with bulimia in the past, begins to pick up on Ben’s discomfort surrounding food.

Could Honey be the one to help guide Ben into getting help?

