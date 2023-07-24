Unaware her mum was using a different identity, Anna (Molly Rainford) is determined to find out more about her. In upcoming episodes, she goes as far as stealing from the Queen Vic to pay for a private detective, leaving her dad George (Colin Salmon) and older sister Gina (Francesca Henry) devastated by her lies.

According to Rainford, Anna is 'desperate' to find her mother and is conflicted about having had to steal and keep things from her loved ones.

"I think Anna has a massive conflict between doing what's right for her versus what's right for her family," the soap star told press, including RadioTimes.com.

Read the full chat with Rainford below.

In recent weeks we've seen Anna's curiosity about her mum continuing to grow. Has she ever stopped hoping her mum would return?

"I don't think Anna has ever stopped hoping her mum would come back. I think she, out of her and Gina, has always been the one to hold on to and champion her mum. She's always been the one to wonder the reason why she left as she believes their mum wouldn't have just left with no explanation. I think she's always been so curious and always hopeful."

This week we see Anna take drastic measures in her search for her mum. Can you explain this in more detail?

"Anna steals some cash from The Vic till because she's so desperate. She's been saving the money for a while and it got to a breaking point for Anna where she needed to find out. With the money she has, Anna hires a private investigator to help her find, or at least get some information or explanation, about her mum. I think she's very desperate at this point."

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Is it out of character for Anna to steal the money?

"100% out of character! Anna isn't a dishonest person at all, and I think it just shows that desperation even more. It's definitely not something that she would do - and I think that's why her family don't believe it's her at first, because it is just so out of character. Deep down, she of course didn't want to do that, but it is the last resort for Anna."

Can you explain why Anna feels she can't speak to her family about wanting to look for her mum?

"I think Anna has a massive conflict between doing what's right for her versus what's right for her family. She knows she will open some old wounds by doing this and she doesn't want to hurt her dad by going against him.

"Anna is very happy with her family situation at the moment, she loves Elaine, so wouldn't want to cause any harm in that relationship - but she's also at the age where she needs to know answers about her own identity. By doing this, though, she knows she'll have to go against what her family wants - but I think she has to be selfish in this moment."

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight and Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Gina gives Anna an ultimatum, it's her or her mum. Do you think that's fair of her?

"I don't know whether I would say fair, but I understand why Gina said that and feels this way. Gina, for a long time, has stepped into that maternal role even though she's not that much older than Anna. She's always felt that burden of her mum leaving, more than Anna realises, so Gina's doing this because she wants to protect Anna. I think Anna appreciates that, but I don't think she feels it's fair as she wants to know more about her mum."

We know you do finally meet a private investigator. What persuades Anna to bite the bullet and go?

"Anna has a lot of conversations with Freddie and Bobby about finding people in their families and I think their curiosity to find their loved ones massively plays a part in Anna wanting to find her mum.

"That idea of having nothing to lose, in the sense of if she doesn't find her then she's no worse off, but if she does, she'll get more information about herself and her identity. I think that's the thing that overrides it and persuades her to reach out to the investigator."

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Molly Rainford as Anna Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We know Gina tells George. How does he react and how does she feel to have disappointed him?

"Anna feels really gutted, as it's never what she intended. I don't think she even wanted to tell them, because if she didn't find anything, or even if she did, she didn't necessarily want them to go through it with her – she wanted to do it on her own to get the answers she needed, rather than having to bring everyone in.

"However, it was almost inevitable that someone was going to find out and not be happy about it. I think it's hard for her to see her dad and Gina's disappointment in her, because they are her support system."

Can you tease what's in store for Anna in the coming weeks?

"A lot more curiosity, a lot more head versus heart conflict, and hopefully some discoveries!"

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

