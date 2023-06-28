The BBC One soap has followed Jay and his loved ones following the loss of his wife Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) last month and this week saw Lola laid to rest in moving scenes .

Jamie Borthwick has discussed the potential of a Jay Brown and Gina Knight romance in EastEnders .

However, with previous teasing that Jay would find an unexpected friendship after Lola's death, fans have questioned who this friend could be and whether there will be more than a platonic relationship.

In scenes this week, viewers saw the recent fiery arrival of Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) sharing a deep chat with a grieving Jay at the bar of the Queen Vic pub.

In Tuesday's episode, Gina also shared some sweet words of wisdom with the late Lola's daughter, Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actor Jamie Borthwick was asked about fan speculation that Jay could end up in a romance with Gina.

A droll Borthwick noted of the late Lola: "Yeah, I mean, she's only been dead a week."

However, expanding on Jay's dynamic with Gina, he added: "There are one or two scenes that we've done together and, again, I don't know what Chris has got planned for that. So I need to have a proper chat with him and work out exactly, maybe...future wife."

Last month, executive producer Chris Clenshaw teased what the coming weeks and months have in store for Jay.

"So, in a kind of immediate future, they really pull together as a family, I think and they're there for each other. But that may not last forever," revealed Clenshaw. "Yeah, it's gonna be a difficult, difficult process."

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick, right) recently lost the love of his life Lola in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He added: "Obviously, It's a sad ending for Lola, but it doesn't stop there for the rest of the family. Unfortunately."

However, when speaking specifically about Jay, he added: "Jay will find friendship with an unlikely person."

Could it be the fiery Gina?

Last week it was confirmed that Gina is the daughter of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) who was confirmed to be the true identity of Rose Knight after entering witness protection.

Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Clenshaw said of Gina coping with the dramas surrounding Rose: "Basically, life carries on in Walford. So George now has this knowledge that his wife of 15 years, who walked out nine years ago, isn't who she said she was. That obviously turns his world upside down and very quickly... the girls, Gina and Anna, discovered this too, and they have very different reactions... I think Gina is a chip off her mother's block.

"She takes after her mother; she's very impulsive, and her and Anna have quite different reactions. What does this mean? One of the girls begins a journey to reach out and to find out. But will they become successful?”

