George recently discovered that missing estranged wife Rose wasn't who she claimed to be - with fans now aware that the woman in question is actually Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) .

Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) were left devastated by their dad George's (Colin Salmon) confession in tonight's EastEnders (28th June).

The Knights remain in the dark about her true identity, but George insisted to Anna and his fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that Gina must not find out that 'Rose' has become even more of a mystery to them.

However, Anna was torn over deceiving her sister, and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) found her in tears as she came to terms with the fact that so much of her time with her mum was based on a lie.

When she admitted to George that she had already hinted something to Gina, they agreed to find her and have a proper chat.

Colin Salmon as George Knight and Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Elaine, feeling that Gina had a right to know what was going on, had already explained what she knew. Gina reacted by taking some cash once Elaine was out of sight, before heading out to get drunk at Peggy's bar.

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) was left concerned as Gina tried to flirt with an uninterested Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), before she then approached another man and handed over some money.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

By the time George and Anna realised where Gina was, she was clearly high on drink and drugs, although George tried to dismiss Chelsea when she clocked this.

Taking Gina home, George instructed her to drink water, and it seemed that he and Anna were very much used to this routine from troubled Gina.

As Gina made a heartbreaking remark about always believing she was to blame for her mum's disappearance, George told her this was never the case. But when he added that if anyone was to blame, it was him, Anna and Gina probed him for answers.

George revealed that when he had found 'Rose' packing to leave nine years earlier after taking some money from the safe, she had refused to tell him what was wrong. So he had ordered her never to come back. This left the girls further distressed and furious with their dad.

Can he make amends? And how will the trio really feel when Cindy makes her way into their orbit?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.