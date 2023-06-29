While her new stepmother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) did her best to reconcile Anna and her fiery older sister Gina (Francesca Henry) with their father George (Colin Salmon), Anna still had a lot of questions about her mother.

Despite the Knights ultimately coming together and declaring to move on, it was clear that Anna was not so ready.

In a conversation with her new friend - and potential love interest - Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), Anna was encouraged to seek answers about her mother if she had any.

Bobby compared her situation to his trying to track down his absent father Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) by reaching out to his estranged half-brother Peter Beale (Thomas Law) who claimed to knot know Ian's whereabouts.

Unbeknownst to Bobby and Anna, they share Peter as a half-brother, and Bobby's absent father Ian is actually with Anna's absent mother Cindy, who is his first wife.

In scenes towards the end of the episode, Bobby was seen to receive a text from Peter who revealed that he would not be attending their grandmother Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) wedding to Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) after all.

Peter's text reads: "[Don't worry] Bob. Won't make the wedding anyway. Got a lot to deal with [at the moment]."

While Bobby looked disappointed that Peter would not be coming, he remains unaware that Peter is currently living with his parents Ian and Cindy in France.

As the episode concluded, despite the rest of her family wishing to bury the memory of Rose, Anna fished out her mother's old jewellery box from this bin.

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight reflected in a gold locket with the date 9.12.93 engraved in it from EastEnders. BBC

Amongst her mother's jewellery, Anna pulled out a locket engraved with a date: "9.12.93".

The younger Knight sister then looked determined as it remains clear she wants the truth.

So, what is the significance of the date on Rose's locket?

