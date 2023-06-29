The character had supposedly died off-screen in prison in 1998 but has been revealed to have been living in witness protection for years, even having a family with new Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon) including daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

On Thursday's episode (29th June 2023), after the rest of the Knight family resolved to bury their attachment to Rose who they now is actually a fraud, Anna made clear her resolve to get answers and even pulled out a locket from Rose's jewellery box engraved with the date "9.12.93".

So, what happened on the 9th December 1993 and why is it significant in EastEnders?

The date 9th December 1993 is the birthday of Lucy and Peter Beale.

The twin children of Cindy Beale and her first husband Ian Beale, Lucy and Peter were born in December 1993 on the same day that their paternal grandfather Pete Beale (Peter Dean) was killed in a car accident.

It is clear that the date remained incredibly significant to Cindy, even while she was living her new life in witness protection in Spain as Rose Knight when married to George and being the mother of their daughters Gina and Anna.

Lucy Beale was murdered by her half-brother Bobby Beale in February 2014, the same year that Cindy abandoned her new family in Spain following an explosive row with George.

In 2017, Cindy also lost her eldest son Steven Beale (Aaron Sidwell) after he died from injuries as a result of a clash with Max Branning (Jake Wood) in Ian's restaurant.

Meanwhile, Cindy was reunited with Ian - who she had previously tried to kill - and her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) who now lives with her in France.

This is sure to be an epic family reunion - but can Anna and Gina forgive their mum?

