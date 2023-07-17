Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) has a plan to unite former pals Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) has some good luck.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 24th - 27th July 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Furious Keanu seeks answers

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A distraught Keanu is desperate as he seeks a way to get daughter Peggy back, while Martin warns Keanu's fiancée, Sharon, that Keanu has approached Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) friend to start a legal battle. But later, Keanu is heartbroken to learn that unless Peggy is in the UK, he'll have to fight through the Portuguese courts - and this could take years.

Broken, he visits mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley), who plants the seed that someone must have helped Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin). Keanu suspects Martin and throws him out! But has Keanu got it wrong? And will he shed more light on the situation?

2. Martin struggles as suspicions rise over Stacey's client

Theo watches on as Martin and Stacey talk about her client. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid his new housing crisis, Martin struggles with Stacey's side job. The pair plan a romantic liaison at the allotments, but then she realises that she has double-booked with her client. Martin tried to act like he's fine with this, and encourages Stace to take the date to earn money while he looks after the kids downstairs.

But the reality of the situation soon hits Martin when he overhears Stacey flirting and rushes out of the house. This leaves her disappointed, and when Martin bumps into Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), they both confide their unease with Stacey's Secret Cam work. Martin becomes determined to get over it, and arranges to meet Stacey at Walford East for dinner.

Over the meal, they chat about Martin's living situation and agree that he can move into the Slaters' temporarily. But an innocent conversation over dessert triggers Martin and he snaps, with Stacey realising the extent of his problem with her camera work. After she leaves, Martin gets very drunk and starts a fight in The Vic.

Later, to put his mind at ease, Stacey decides to tell Martin what goes on during her Secret Cam dates, proving that it's nothing dodgy. The pair chat at the War Memorial; but Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), who viewers know is her secret client, listens in and is angry to hear them theorise that he's a sad old man. When Stace gets a sexual request from the private client, she tells Eve - but before she can confide in Martin, he makes his own discovery on Stacey's laptop and things blow up.

She's soon horrified by a message from the client who makes it clear he knows details about her private life. Eve points out that it must be someone Stacey knows, and Stace is terrified to think she has a stalker. She tries to find out who it is, but then flowers arrive from the client and she realises he knows her address.

Eve quizzes copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) without giving away what's going on, and he explains that the police wouldn't be able to help in the theoretical scenario she describes, as no crime has been committed! Just how far will Theo go, and will Stacey uncover his identity?

3. Kathy and Suki give the men a taste of their own medicine

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Colin Salmon as George Knight, Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kathy is fuming to discover that Suki will now be going on her honeymoon after Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) lost it in the poker game to Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry). Suki still believes that Nish planned the holiday as a big romantic gesture, until Kathy and Rocky explain the truth. Suki feels humiliated, but is grateful when Kathy consoles her.

Later, Nish and Rocky are shocked to find Suki and Kathy playing poker in The Vic. The stakes get higher when the Greek cruise is put on the table. Arrogant Nish thinks Suki will win, but instead Kathy reclaims her honeymoon! What will Nish have to say about that?

4. Kim starts to heal

Howie supports nervous Kim. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kim tells a saddened Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) that the 'Kimfluencer' is no more, and she's now just a broken woman. Howie is devastated to see her so low, and he gives Kim a pep talk about how strong she is, adding that therapy will help her heal. He convinces her to go live and speak to her Fox cubs, but Kim worries about the idea.

All must go well, though, as Kim is still online when Howie is trying to get her to log off for her therapy session, as he's rearranged the appointment. Kim reveals she cancelled the first one, but eventually agrees to attend. Kim begins the session full of bluster, but soon opens up to Dr Anwar about her issues. The doctor shares some techniques to help Kim deal with her anxiety and PTSD.

But later in the week, Kim falls out with Howie over her plans to talk about her mental health on her Kimfluencer channel. She wrongly thinks that Howie doesn't like the new Kim, but he explains he's just worried as she's vulnerable and people can be nasty online.

However, Kim is thrilled as her new mental health advocacy goes from strength to strength. When she finds Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) arguing about him looking at girls online, Kim helps the teens have an honest chat and resolve their issues. Kim then makes plans to be more 'real' with her followers. Will things continue to look up for her?

5. Anna intervenes in Sharon and Linda's feud

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda and Sharon haven't spoken since their almighty falling out when Linda sold half of The Vic to her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), when she had promised it to Sharon. But next week, Anna is determined to bring the two women back together - by locking them in the pub cellar!

This forces them to talk properly and repair their friendship. But will Anna's well-meaning meddling do the trick? Well, whether it helps or not, we do know that Sharon and Linda will be back in each other's orbits by Christmas...

6. Alfie wins his new boss round

Alfie stages a fake fight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) tries to encourage a dejected Alfie to use the power of positive thinking to turn his fortunes around. Having been turned down repeatedly by Walford employers, Alfie is happy to get an offer from the bookies after their first choice of candidate fails to show up.

But Alfie soon gets on the wrong side of new boss Olga. Yet, in typical Alfie style, he gets Freddie and Patrick to stage a mock fight, which Alfie resolves. This soon impresses Olga - but will Alfie's new job be a success?

