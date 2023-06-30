However, unbeknownst to Ash, Suki had been repressing her own sexuality and recently had an extramarital affair with Eve Unwin (Heather Pace) despite the return of Suki's murderous husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Garcha departed the soap earlier this year with Ash taking a new job in Canada, but without learning the truth about her mum.

In recent weeks, Suki and Eve split after the former was delivered an ultimatum by her youngest son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

Now, speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, Balvinder Sopal revealed that she would like to see Ash return and have some honest conversations with her mother if Suki and Eve ever did go public with their romance.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sopal commented: "I think that conversation needs to happen, don't you? Like they need to."

The actress agreed that even a short return for Ash would be vital for her relationship with her mother.

"To have that reconciliation with mother and daughter, for Ashneet to realise why her mother was the way she was with her. You know...and sort of find forgiveness and love and respect all over again."

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, while discussing her character, Sopal revealed that she prefers to play the nastier side of Suki, even though there's "always a reason for it".

"I prefer the bitch side," commented Sopal. "Yeah, because I've never really had the opportunity to play something like that. I've always played downtrodden, you know, submissive women, so to be out there and sort of the female version of Phil Mitchell, I think is great. Why not?"

Never change, Suki!

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.