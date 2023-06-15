After Vinny realised that Suki had been having an affair with Eve, the person she truly loved, he headed away with the promise of telling his controlling dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry), who was still with the police after his arrest. Suki tried to chase after Vinny, but was still too weak from her accident, leading to her having another fall outside.

She was found by concerned Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar), who brought her back into the house. When they asked if they should get her stepson Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Suki instead asked for Eve, who rushed to her side and thanked the couple.

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Suki was worried sick as she told Eve that Vinny knew everything, and pleaded with Eve to stop him from talking to Nish - knowing they couldn't risk the dangerous man finding out. Eve found Vinny, who was not interested in talking to her. But Eve asked him to at least hear his mother out, as she loved him very much.

Meanwhile, DS Miles and DC Callum Highway (Tony Clay) arrived to speak to Suki again, questioning her on whether she was being abused by Nish. Callum asked if Suki knew the term coercive control, and the officers went through the best ways of asking for help from the police. But Suki claimed she had no problems with her husband, and secured his imminent release by insisting that he hadn't pushed her down the stairs either.

Soon, Vinny returned home to see Suki again, where he ultimately promised to take the secret of his mum's affair to his grave, so long as she dumped Eve and committed to staying with Nish from now on. So Suki paid Eve a visit, explaining her situation.

She told Eve that the only thing she was sure of was that she loved her, but that she wasn't strong enough to stand up to Vinny and come out, despite previously promising Eve that she would. Eve tried to persuade Suki not to bow to the pressure from Vinny, as he would forgive her eventually; but Suki walked away.

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin in EastEnders. BBC

Later, Nish pulled up in a taxi outside the Panesars, and Suki greeted him warmly, while a devastated Eve watched on from the Slaters in tears. Is this the end of SukEve? Well, fear not, as star Peace recently told RadioTimes.com and other press that hope is most certainly not lost!

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

