Nish won the trip and was smug to take it from Rocky, who realised he was left with another calamity to come clean about to Kathy.

Next week, Rocky will be left terrified as Kathy's grandson Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Rocky's surrogate daughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) encourage him to come clean.

When speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Gillian Taylforth was asked if Nish taking Rocky and Kathy's honeymoon would link to him potentially being the body teased in the Christmas flash-forward in February.

However, Taylforth did not seem so convinced that the honeymoon theft would be a motive to kill Nish, despite him being at the top of many lists of theorised victims for the Christmas death.

Taylforth confirmed: "I don't think it could be linked to that. But karma is a great thing. And he does get a comeuppance for that, anyway, for stealing my honeymoon. Don't worry about that."

Despite this, Taylforth confirmed that she and the other actresses behind 'The Six' do have their own theories about the body.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Well, we've all sat around and obviously bonded over who it could be," confirmed Taylforth, before revealing: "The funniest thing was when we were at the TRIC Awards the other day, I spoke to Chris [Clenshaw, executive producer] and Sharon [Batten, series producer], and I said, 'I'm going to try and get you drunk so that you might tell me who it is.'

"And they both looked and laughed. They said, 'You'll never'... it'll never come out of their lips up or I'll know."

Taylforth then revealed that Batten had teased: "It's funny how you're wondering who it's going to be when none of you has thought who's actually killed the person?"

The EastEnders Six are the centre of a big whodunit. BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

The actress then mused: "Oh, I said, 'It could be me this time, I could be in prison next year, I could be in prison.' I’ve thought about that. It could be something like the Orient Express where we've all killed him, or her or whoever it is, and... then we all say it’s us and we’ve got to stick up for one another."

However, she concluded: "So we've got no idea whatsoever."

We'll have to wait and see whether Nish Panesar really does turn out to be the dead body at Christmas.

