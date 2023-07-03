Asked about working with Hallie, who plays Louise's (Tilly Keeper) young daughter Peggy, she told us about a rather iconic moment while filming on set with her.

"I think at one point, she even turned and said, when they were improvising - I think there was a scene with Keanu, and is it [Karen] that works in the laundrette? And she just said, I think they said 'get out my laundrette!' and she said 'get out my pub!' Little Peggy said 'get out my pub!'"

What a wonderful way to honour the beloved character - and we're sure Dame Barbara Windsor would have been proud.

Benjamin was also full of praise for her young co-star: "Oh my god, she was amazing. She was totally fantastic, and adorable. I mean, talk about scene-stealing! I mean, she honestly was gorgeous.

"But yeah, we built a really lovely chemistry. I've not seen her on-screen yet, but I'm really looking forward to seeing it because she's just, she was a natural. I mean, it was just a gift, she's a delight.

Lucy Benjamin as Lisa Fowler and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"She's got some lovely [scenes], she does. She had a couple of lines that were written in the scripts. I thought, 'I don't know how they're gonna get her to say these lines.' But you kind of prepped her.

"I said, 'I'll say this. And then d'you want to try and say that?' and it just kept running and kept running. And she would do it. I honestly can't wait to see how she comes across on-screen."

Lisa was last seen in a black cab back in 2020, heading abroad with Louise and Peggy. She returns with the intention of extorting money from Peggy's father, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) - although it remains to be seen why this is.

Discussing what has brought her back to EastEnders, the actress said: "It seems to be that my character does kind of keep coming back about every couple of years.

"They kind of write something in, and each time I've come back, what they say to me with the storylines that they offer me, they're so good, and it's so kind of... she just goes off on such different tangents all the time!

"But I love coming back and playing what they write for me. So it's not a case of me calling them and saying, 'Oh, can I come back?'

"They come up with these storylines and say, 'Would you like to?' and, 'This is what we've got in mind for her.'

"And so far, every time they've asked me to come back, I've had great stuff to do. So, you know, I've come back each time they've requested."

With Lisa set for more drama in the weeks ahead, would Benjamin like to bring her alter ego back as a content woman for once? "That would be so boring!" she laughed.

"No! I think I'd be bored by that. No, I love the way that she's not steady, she's so complex we just don't know what she's gonna be up to next.

"So I'm glad that she's had all these issues and that anything is possible with Lisa. Nothing's out of the ordinary, really, so I think I'd be bored if she came back and she was sorted!"

