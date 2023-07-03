Elsewhere, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) struggles with her mental health once more as she gets out of prison. Will she accept some help?

Meanwhile, Sharon is let down once more by her fiancée.

Read on for all your essential EastEnders spoilers for episodes airing between Monday 10th July and Thursday 13th July 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lisa Fowler returns - but not all is rosy

EastEnders' Lisa Fowler and Keanu Taylor.

It's been a good few years since we last caught up with Lisa Fowler, but she's back in Albert Square with one thing on her mind: revenge. With baby Peggy in tow, she's desperate to make Keanu pay for what he did to Louise all those years back.

When she gets back on Albert Square, she gets off to a bumpy start as she immediately makes a dash to avoid paying the taxi fare - and when she runs into Sonia, Lisa explains that Louise isn't coping and is going off the rails.

Lisa bumps into Phil shortly after and with the encounter tense to say the least, Lisa decides to lie low until she's ready to confront Keanu. It doesn't last long though, when Keanu gets word from Reiss Clowell that his daughter Peggy's in town and he wastes no time going to see her. Desperate to make things right, Keanu tries to smooth out the situation with Lisa - but she plays hard ball and makes some staggering financial demands. Will Keanu succumb to her demands?

Meanwhile, Keanu makes plans to make some money and quizzes Reiss on how to get money out of Taylor's Autos as fast as he can. He's clearly enjoying spending time with his daughter, but Lisa spots a business opportunity and decides to make him pay to see Peggy.

It becomes evident that Lisa's hiding something more though, and when Phil vows to uncover the truth, what will he find? What trouble has Lisa gotten herself into?

2. Keanu Taylor lets down Sharon Watts

EastEnders' Sharon Watts.

Sharon and Keanu excitedly prepare for their wedding, and desperate to prove how much he loves her, Keanu offers to book the venue of her dreams. Sharon gives him the money for the deposit. Later in the week though, Sharon gets disappointing news when she discovers the money didn't make it to them and they had to let the date go.

Sharon becomes increasingly concerned about Keanu's financial situation and makes a difficult decision which leaves Keanu hurt and angry. Desperate to protect herself, Sharon stands firm - how will Keanu react? And what lengths will he go to get money?

3. Kim Fox decides to get help

EastEnders' Kim Fox.

Howie and Felix are excited to welcome Kim back home after a short stay in prison, but for Kim, her battles with mental health are still ongoing. When she lands back in Walford, she's overwhelmed to see a large crowd of people supporting her, but she does her best to put on a smile for them.

She chats with Sonia later on, who shares some treatment on offer to her, but the waiting lists are very long. Kim asks Sonia not to tell Howie, but the truth comes out when she returns to work and finds it all a bit too much, resulting in a panic attack. Howie finds Kim cowering in the dark of The Albert and finally, she agrees to get some help with the support of Howie. Will Kim finally find some help she so desperately needs?

4. Stacey Slater and Theo Hawthorne's relationship gets more complicated

EastEnders' Theo and Stacey.

Jean does her best to set up Stacey and Theo, and while Stacey remains coy about the newcomer, it's clear she does show an interest in him. But when they head on a date (much to Martin's despair), she discovers it's all a bit awkward and she isn't really connecting with him.

Later in the week, Stacey comes to a surprising realisation when talking to Eve. After discussing the date, and then a dream she had about Martin after it, Eve wonders if Stacey actually still has feelings for Martin that could be readdressed. When she asks Martin to be her plus one to the wedding, will he say yes?

5. Rocky Cotton's stag do takes a dark turn

EastEnders' Rocky's stag do.

Harvey and Mitch plan an almighty stag night for Rocky, and Bobby is keen to help get involved, but the stags don't want him there believing he's spying for Kathy! He turns to Anna for help, and she eventually gets Rocky to soften on Bob.

On the big night, Mitch and Harvey do their best to ditch Bobby, knowing what's on its way for Rocky. As the stags put their plan into action, it goes wrong when Bobby rumbles the moment, among a slew of disasters. Things take a serious turn when they decide to scrap their original plan and host a poker game with Nish. It isn't long before the stakes get way out of control and Rocky puts way too much on the line...

On the bride's side, Rocky asks Elaine to help him through her a surprise party after Ben teases him that Kathy is expecting it. Nervous Kathy has a heart-to-heart with Ben about pre-wedding jitters, and after opening up, decides to take control of her own night - but it isn't without its fair share of drama, either! Elaine makes comments that hurt Kathy - will she forgive and forget to have a good night?

