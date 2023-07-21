EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts betrayal of Keanu exposed by voicemail?
Sharon Watts helped Lisa Fowler flee Walford with little Peggy in the last week.
Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is set to harbour secret guilt in EastEnders, after her role in Lisa Fowler's (Lucy Benjamin) abrupt exit.
After blackmailing Sharon's fiancé, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) for money, gambling addict Lisa was keen to flee Walford and fly back to Portugal with Keanu's daughter Peggy, whose mother is Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).
But with Keanu desperate to keep hold of Peggy, he tried his best to stop her and Lisa from leaving. What Keanu doesn't yet know is that Sharon and family friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) helped Lisa escape; and next week, Sharon struggles to cope with her guilt as Keanu seeks ways to win Peggy back.
With Keanu still hellbent, Sharon ponders whether she should come clean - but she still hasn't owned up by the time Keanu blames Martin and throws him out of the house. However, soon after, Keanu finds a voicemail from Lisa on Sharon's phone, and it looks like her betrayal is about to be exposed.
Will Keanu be able to forgive Sharon? That remains to be seen, as does the possibility of Keanu ever seeing his little girl again.
Keanu and Sharon are currently engaged, and we already know that Sharon will be seen in a wedding dress come Christmas Day amid the bloody murder of a male character. Will she still be marrying Keanu, or might Sharon be betrothed to another by the time the festive season arrives?
And, with Keanu's behaviour spiralling as he focuses on his own needs, might he end up as the unidentified victim on the big day – whether he's the groom or not?
EastEnders airs Keanu's discovery on Monday 24th July 2023.
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
