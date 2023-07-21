But with Keanu desperate to keep hold of Peggy, he tried his best to stop her and Lisa from leaving. What Keanu doesn't yet know is that Sharon and family friend Martin Fowler (James Bye) helped Lisa escape; and next week, Sharon struggles to cope with her guilt as Keanu seeks ways to win Peggy back.

With Keanu still hellbent, Sharon ponders whether she should come clean - but she still hasn't owned up by the time Keanu blames Martin and throws him out of the house. However, soon after, Keanu finds a voicemail from Lisa on Sharon's phone, and it looks like her betrayal is about to be exposed.

Will Keanu be able to forgive Sharon? That remains to be seen, as does the possibility of Keanu ever seeing his little girl again.

Keanu and Sharon are currently engaged, and we already know that Sharon will be seen in a wedding dress come Christmas Day amid the bloody murder of a male character. Will she still be marrying Keanu, or might Sharon be betrothed to another by the time the festive season arrives?

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

And, with Keanu's behaviour spiralling as he focuses on his own needs, might he end up as the unidentified victim on the big day – whether he's the groom or not?

EastEnders airs Keanu's discovery on Monday 24th July 2023.

