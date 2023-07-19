But as the truth came out about both the theft and Lisa's scheming, a fuming Phil resolved to keep granddaughter Peggy with him. Keanu's fiancée Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) later found Lisa sleeping on the bench in Albert Square gardens.

It wasn't long before Sharon uncovered Lisa's gambling addiction after taking her in for the night; and she was sympathetic as she recounted her own experiences with addiction, including that of mum Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) as well as her own short-lived dependency on painkillers.

Sharon promised to talk Phil round to pay for flights back to Louise (Tilly Keeper), so long as Lisa agreed to help Keanu secure access to Peggy.

While Phil appeared to begrudgingly agree, Lisa apologised to Keanu and confessed her problem, along with her mounting debts. Keanu was initially grateful for her honesty, but he was not happy when Lisa offered him mere video calls with Peggy once they returned to Portugal.

Lucy Benjamin as Lisa Fowler and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back at home, Keanu quizzed Sharon on her role in the situation, and Sharon explained that he should not expect too much at first, adding that Peggy should be back with her mum. But, left alone to consider her words, Keanu was focused only on getting exactly what he wanted.

Heading over to Lisa's holdall, Keanu looked inside and found both her and Peggy's passports. He then pocketed them, intent on preventing them from leaving the country. But will his plot work, or might Lisa's insistence to head back to Portugal see her fleeing Walford yet again?

