EastEnders' Keanu Taylor steals Lisa and Peggy's passports to block exit
He's determined to keep his daughter close.
Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) took action in a desperate bid to stop Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) from taking his daughter Peggy back to Portugal in tonight's EastEnders (19th July).
After Lisa blackmailed Keanu for cash, Keanu risked Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) wrath once more by stealing from one of his safes.
But as the truth came out about both the theft and Lisa's scheming, a fuming Phil resolved to keep granddaughter Peggy with him. Keanu's fiancée Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) later found Lisa sleeping on the bench in Albert Square gardens.
It wasn't long before Sharon uncovered Lisa's gambling addiction after taking her in for the night; and she was sympathetic as she recounted her own experiences with addiction, including that of mum Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) as well as her own short-lived dependency on painkillers.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Sharon promised to talk Phil round to pay for flights back to Louise (Tilly Keeper), so long as Lisa agreed to help Keanu secure access to Peggy.
While Phil appeared to begrudgingly agree, Lisa apologised to Keanu and confessed her problem, along with her mounting debts. Keanu was initially grateful for her honesty, but he was not happy when Lisa offered him mere video calls with Peggy once they returned to Portugal.
Back at home, Keanu quizzed Sharon on her role in the situation, and Sharon explained that he should not expect too much at first, adding that Peggy should be back with her mum. But, left alone to consider her words, Keanu was focused only on getting exactly what he wanted.
Heading over to Lisa's holdall, Keanu looked inside and found both her and Peggy's passports. He then pocketed them, intent on preventing them from leaving the country. But will his plot work, or might Lisa's insistence to head back to Portugal see her fleeing Walford yet again?
More like this
Read more:
- 6 EastEnders spoilers: Keanu on the warpath and Stacey's sinister stalker
- EastEnders summer return for Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman
- EastEnders’ Anna Knight determined to find mum amid Peter Beale update
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw reveals impact of Cindy return on Knights
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.