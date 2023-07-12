EastEnders’ Keanu makes risky move against Phil in new scenes
After making Sharon suspicious, Keanu had to take things into his own hands.
Published:
Keanu Taylor has got himself into some serious trouble in the latest EastEnders.
The character played by Danny Walters has hatched a dangerous plan to find the money Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) had asked him for in recent scenes.
Lisa has only just returned to Walford with her granddaughter, Keanu’s daughter Peggy, hinting at him having to reach deep into his pockets to be involved in their family life.
Unbeknownst to Keanu, Lisa’s requests were but a cover to fund her gambling addiction.
After realising he couldn’t count on Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) to help him cook the books of Sharon Watts’s (Letitia Dean) gym, Keanu had to take things into his own hands.
He went to see Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) at Peggy’s, pretending to be looking to work some shifts for some extra cash. He actually just waited for her to open the safe and promptly memorised the code, letting viewers know he was up to no good.
His risky move is guaranteed to fuel his ongoing feud with Peggy’s owner Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who wouldn’t think twice before getting his revenge.
But desperate times call for desperate measures, and a torn Keanu was able to bring Lisa the cash she’d demanded in the final scenes.
As she opened the envelope, Lisa looked tempted. Is she going to spend the stolen notes on her gambling?
