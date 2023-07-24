However, Freddie soon discovered from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) that Billy was not actually his biological father.

With those around Freddie not wishing to betray the trust of Little Mo, the truth remained hidden from Freddie - his biological father had raped Little Mo and was later jailed for his crime.

Next week's spoilers reveal that Freddie is inspired by seeing Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) with his sons and seeks out his father once again.

Despite his search, his aunt Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) insists on hiding the truth from him until Little Mo is ready to share the news.

However, when Kat's son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) overhears the name of Freddie's father - Graham Foster - he soon tells his cousin and Freddie sets out to find him.

Discussing the week ahead, actor Bobby Brazier has teased what to expect from this emotional storyline for Freddie in EastEnders.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We know this is a big week for Freddie as he decides once and for all, he wants to know more about his dad. Can you explain what drives Freddie to come to this conclusion?

"Freddie wants to find his dad because he’s grown up for the past 18 years without knowing anything about who his dad is and anytime he has wanted to find out about who his dad is he has always been palmed off. He hasn’t had any definitive answers to give him peace or that resolution he’s looking for. He moved to the Square last year in hopes of finding his family and he also wanted them to point him to the direction of his dad.

"Seeing Alfie, who has kind of taken on that male role model for Freddie as someone he can trust and take shelter on, being such a great dad to his boys, it triggers something in Freddie that hasn’t come up for a while but is always there. So he wants to go and find his dad."

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater with Bert and Ernie, and Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie asks Kat once again for details about his dad but she refuses. Does Freddie feel annoyed at the lack of information about his dad?

"Freddie finds it frustrating that no one really wants to give him any answers, but as well as frustrating he doesn’t understand because he can’t comprehend why no one will and why no one wants to tell him. He can’t get his head around the idea that there might be a reason, he just thinks that everyone else is being unfair and that they’re just not taking the time for him."

How does Freddie feel when Tommy finally gives him his dad’s real name?

"I think he feels hopeful, he feels shocked, he thinks ‘Oh, this is real now’. He’s excited, he’s ready, he’s determined and he wants to take the information and go and find his dad."

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Freddie and Bobby come up with a plan for Freddie to secretly meet his dad. Can you explain this in more detail?

"He finds out that his dad works at a car dealership so Freddie wants to get him sussed beforehand and also have a chance to see him. He understands that telling him ‘I’m your son’ before meeting him might have meant that he couldn’t have gone to see him in the first place so he comes up with a plan to say that he’s interested in buying a car so he can buy that time with his dad before dropping the bombshell and telling him ‘I’m your son’."

More like this

Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale and Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The viewers will remember the circumstances relating to Freddie’s dad. How do you think Freddie will cope if he learns the truth?

"I think it will turn everything upside down. Freddie has never imagined this to be the reality of the situation and it’s the last thing he would ever think would be true."

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.