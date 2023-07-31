Patrick, however, won't be ready to welcome her back with open arms, though Yolande is adamant he's the love of her life.

"I don't think she's ever not had feelings for Patrick," Wynter told press, including RadioTimes.com.

"I think she's always loved him and thought she was going to greener pastures with Anton, but the greener pastures have failed her."

While it may seem a bit of an uphill road at first, the soap star assured there's still chemistry between the two ex-spouses.

Speaking about the reunion earlier this year, EastEnders producer Chris Crenshaw teased some 'unfinished business' between the former couple.

"Although we haven’t seen Yolande for some years, her departure from the Square and the breakdown of her marriage to Walford's living legend, Patrick, left some unfinished business between the pair," he said in June.

"We, therefore, thought it was important to explore a reunion between the two. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her back!"

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman and Jaden Ladega as Denzel Danes in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Welcome back to Walford. How does it feel to be reprising the iconic role of Yolande?

"It's really nice. I love the character. I'm really pleased to get the chance to play her again."

This week we see Yolande make an unexpected visit to Patrick having been thrown out by boyfriend Anton. Do you think that's the only reason she's back or do you think it's because she still has feelings for Patrick?

"I don't think she's ever not had feelings for Patrick. I think she's always loved him and thought she was going to greener pastures with Anton, but the greener pastures have failed her. She's realising that Patrick is the true love of her life, and he loved her honestly and truly. So in older age, Yolande wants to rekindle that with someone she can actually count on."

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman and Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Patrick is nervous at the prospect of Yolande staying, and she leaves. How does Yolande feel in that moment?

"She's shocked because he's always been so unconditional with his love for her. He loves her without condition. However, she decided to choose Anton over him, and now she's come back, Yolande's been quite naive to think that Patrick is going to welcome her with open arms so she thinks has she missed a beat there. I think they've got such chemistry though."

We know Denise and Yolande have a heart-to-heart. Does Yolande feel like she can confide in Denise?

"Definitely. I think she believes she can. She knows that Denise wants the best for Patrick, and she knows that Yolande loves Patrick and that if she's come back for him, she's obviously come back for the better and that she's not just there to use Patrick as a stepping stone. She's not just using him as a place to live as Yolande's big enough and tough enough to look after herself. I also think everyone hopes that they can have a loved one – someone who is going to love them unconditionally in their later years. She’s wise enough to know that person’s Patrick is that person and he’s the one for her."

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman, Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman, and Tameka Empson as Kim Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What's it like working with the amazing Rudolph Walker again?

"Heaven as usual. We have a lovely time filming, and I'm looking forward to exploring their relationship, especially as an older woman now. I'm looking forward to exploring seeing if they can grow old together, where the gentleness is , where the fragility is. It's nice to show an older, loving and sometimes sassy couple growing older together. I'm interested in the family dynamic and how Yolande will fit into the family and the larger community outside the family."

Has anything changed since you came back?

"There's so many new faces, but I have been welcomed back so wonderfully."

