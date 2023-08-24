Cindy Beale heads back to Walford ahead of explosive EastEnders week

When Cindy learned that her son Peter (Thomas Law) had returned back to their old home, she panicked; thanks to Ian’s earlier warnings that there may still be a threat hanging over them all – despite Cindy now safely out of witness protection.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) was seen heading back to Walford in tonight’s EastEnders (24th August), little knowing just how much drama lay ahead .

Tonight, Cindy called Peter. As he answered, flustered as he urged Jasper the Parrot to shut up, Cindy became even more worried. After pausing the call when an angry Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) arrived, Peter assured his mum that he was fine and that he hadn’t got into any trouble.

Peter made amends with uncle Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), as Ben explained that he had been through a lot last year, which was why his mum, Peter’s gran Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), had given Ben an alibi for attacking Peter.

Having also cleared the air with Gina after their altercation, Peter and Bobby made up after Peter admitted that being back had brought back a lot of difficult memories for him.

When Bobby found that Peter had been planning to help get the chippy back on track after all, he was thrilled and asked his brother to stick around for a fresh start.

Meanwhile, oblivious to the fact that her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) were also in Walford, Cindy was certain that something was wrong with Peter, and urged Ian to speak to him.

When Ian then found Cindy grabbing her passport, she was in tears, devastated to think that she had failed all her children including the late Lucy (Hetti Bywater) and Steven (Aaron Sidwell), as well as Cindy Jr (Mimi Keene).

Now, fearing that Peter was in danger, Cindy told Ian she couldn’t lose another child. But Ian promised to order Peter back to France, and placed Cindy’s passport back in its drawer. But it wasn’t long before Ian realised she was missing, and called Peter to stop Cindy from going to Albert Square.

But Cindy was seen arriving in London, and we already know that she’ll be coming face to face with her past next week.

EastEnders continues on Monday 28th August as Cindy returns to Walford in explosive fashion.

