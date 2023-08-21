Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) also has demons to face, while his sons Peter (Thomas Law) and Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) are troubled due to their own actions.

Read on for all the gossip on this highly-anticipated week in EastEnders, from 28th - 31st August 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Cindy Beale has an almighty showdown with Kathy Cotton

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy meets up with Peter, who gets a call from Ian to demand that he takes his mum back to France. But while Peter's back is turned, Cindy heads to Albert Square to look for Kathy.

Why she is so keen to see the woman she never got on with is anyone's guess, but Cindy is also desperate not to be spotted by others that knew her years ago.

Having no luck in the café, Cindy goes to the Beale house to face the music, and soon all hell breaks lose between her and Kathy. Taylforth previously teased what to expect when these two share the screen once more, and we're sure the moment will not disappoint!

Ian arrives, still intent on getting Cindy away, but she is stopped in her tracks when she spots her ex, George, leaving The Queen Vic...

2. George Knight demands answers from Cindy Beale

George is stunned to see Cindy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

For the Knights, the week begins on Anna's (Molly Rainford) 21st birthday, and sister Gina (Francesca Henry), dad George and his partner Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) rally round to give her a celebration to remember.

Gina takes Anna to the salon to get glam, keeping her away from the pub where Elaine, George and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) are transforming the place into a Spanish fiesta.

George is emotionally overwhelmed by the day, and opens up to Elaine over his sadness that 'Rose' is missing yet another milestone in their daughter's life. Elaine reassures George, and soon the girls arrive to a series of surprises. But George has to go outside for some air, where he's stunned to see Rose, aka Cindy!

George soon hardens when he learns that she had no idea he and the girls were in Walford, so she didn't come back for them. Cindy quizzes George on their daughters' whereabouts, but he lies that they're both in Spain.

Wanting to protect Gina and Anna, George takes Cindy to the barrel store, where he demands answers over her sudden disappearance all those years ago. Will we finally hear the full story?

Later, Linda interrupts, calling George selfish after all of Elaine's hard work on Anna's party. Realising her daughters are so close by, Cindy rushes into the bar, coming face to face with Anna, Gina and the locals!

3. Anna and Gina Knight in turmoil after meeting their mum

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the fallout of Cindy and Ian's return causes shockwaves through Walford, Cindy desperately tries to explain herself to Gina and Anna. The pair confront their mum, but soon leave to drown their sorrows at Peggy's.

Things quickly get out of hand, and George fears the worst as he and Cindy try to track down Gina and Anna. But soon, his worst nightmare comes true.

George orders Cindy and the Beales to leave, and we see him break down alone, overwhelmed. What exactly has happened, and can Cindy reconnect with her daughters?

4. Ian Beale's tense reunion with Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell

Ian has his own demons to face. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Cindy has her hands full, Ian seeks solace in the laundrette. Peter soon learns the real reason Ian didn't want Cindy coming back to Walford, but Peter later heads to the pub for the party.

Ian then shows up looking for Cindy, only to bump into ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and nemesis Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who are shocked to see him.

Ian tries to avoid them, but it's not long before Phil makes it known that he wants Ian gone. Sharon, however, plucks up the courage to talk to Ian after everything that happened before he fled the Square.

Ian later heads to the house to reunite with mum Kathy, who is still reeling from Cindy's arrival. Kathy is even more stunned, though, when Ian reveals Cindy's link to the Knights!

Ian and Cindy end up taking refuge at Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) place in the aftermath of a dramatic week. Where does this leave the Beales?

5. Peter and Kathy Beale have a heart-to-heart

Thomas Law as Peter Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before her encounter with Cindy, Kathy is rushed off her feet catering for Anna's party. She sends new husband Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and grandson Bobby off to the chippy to prep; but after a visit from Cindy, Kathy is shocked to learn that her other grandson Peter is back too.

Kathy and Peter eventually have a heart-to-heart. Can they overcome the events of last year, which saw Peter steal her money after she refused to report son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to the police for attacking Peter?

6. Bobby Beale worries about facing Cindy over Lucy's death

Bobby panics when he hears that Anna is Cindy's daughter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Now that he knows love interest Anna is actually Cindy's daughter, Bobby frets to Ian that Cindy and Anna will hate him over Lucy's death. Bobby rushes home, but later goes to Peggy's to check Anna is okay. Anna, however, ends up heading to the chippy with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) instead.

Bobby is soon trying to make amends with Anna, but she explains they should stay friends given the circumstances. Is this the end of Bobby's romantic hopes with Anna?

